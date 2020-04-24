School District of Fort Atkinson staff and parents gathered at the high school Friday morning to assemble and then place yard signs in front of graduating seniors' homes.
A total 243 "Proud Home of a Senior" signs were delivered in a show of support during a time when the coronavirus pandemic has closed school through the end of the semester and canceled most, if not eventually all, in-person school activities.
With COVID-19 replacing the traditional "senioritis" that usually infects teens as they near the end of their high-school career, the district wanted to do something a little special to celebrate the teens' educational accomplishments.
Watch for a full story in Monday's Daily Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.