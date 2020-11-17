Eden Dempsey, Claire Beck and Brittney Mengel all have different games out on the softball field.
Dempsey is an infielder who hits for power and can also play behind the plate as a catcher. Beck is an ace on the mound, while Mengel is a left-handed slap hitter with tons of utility.
They have one thing in common though: A relentless passion and work ethic for the sport of softball. The hours on the field recently paid off for the Jefferson trio as all three signed National Letter of Intents to play collegiate softball. Dempsey is headed off to UW-Madison, while Beck is set to play for UW-Eau Claire and Mengel is headed out of state to play at University Minnesota at Crookston.
“There’s a reason why all three of these girls have made it to this level,” Jefferson head softball coach Mark Peterson said. “It’s because of the work they put in on the side.
“You don’t get to this point without the hard work and dedication.”
While all three girls will be seniors on the Jefferson softball team this spring, they also all play for GTS, a traveling team based in Elkhorn. As sophomores, the trio helped the Eagles to a 23-4 record and a Rock Valley Conference title.
The Blugold commit — Beck — was a star on the mound for the Eagles in just her second season. Beck finished the 2019 season with an 18-3 record with a 1.85 ERA.
“Any time you have a solid pitcher in softball you’re going to be in good shape,” Peterson said. “She had a great sophomore season for us.”
Beck is set to join a UW-Eau Claire team that finished second in the WIAC in 2019 with a 28-13-1 record.
At the plate, Beck collected 28 hits on the season, including 10 doubles and tied for second on the team in home runs with six.
“She’s obviously a good hitter. She hits for power,” Peterson said.
“She’s been a hard worker, softball is her passion. She puts a ton of time in.”
Dempsey will join a Badger softball team that went 43-14 during the 2019 season.
“She (Dempsey) has a tremendous work ethic,” Peterson said. “Her passion is softball. She does softball 24/7 just like the other girls.”
Dempsey recorded 32 hits, to go along with 30 runs and 29 RBIs. She also connected on a pair of home runs her sophomore season with the Eagles.
“I think she brings versatility to UW,” Peterson said. “She can play catcher, third, second and she can hit the ball well.”
Like her teammates, Mengel has used the elongated high school softball offseason to sharpen her skills playing travel ball.
“She’s put a ton of work in to get stronger and faster,” Peterson said.
Mengel had 19 runs to go along with 15 hits in her sophomore campaign.
“What Brittney brings to the table is she is a left-handed slap hitter,” Peterson said. “She’s a very versatile hitter, can hit the ball to all fields.
“She’s a really good utility player at the playmaking positions.”
The trio missed out on their junior seasons after the COVID-19 pandemic took away last year’s high school softball season. If and when Jefferson comes back this spring, the Eagles will have three collegiate softball commits to help defend their Rock Valley Conference crown.
“I’m pretty lucky to have those three girls on our softball team,” Peterson said.
