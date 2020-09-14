Spacesaver Corp.'s Grow Mobile System is among 133 nominees for the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.
Voting kicked off Monday to narrow the field to the top 16.
In its description for the Grow Mobile System, Fort Atkinson-based Spacesaver notes that while it is not yet legal to grow medical cannabis in Wisconsin, cultivators around the world are using Wisconsin technology to improve their operations and increase their yields.
"Spacesaver has been known for a half-century for its mobile shelving in libraries and doctor’s offices, but now licensed cannabis growers from coast to coast are using the Spacesaver Grow Mobile System to maximize space, reduce energy use and improve efficiency in high-tech indoor facilities," its nomination states.
It continues: "Here’s how it works. Growers place trays, plants, irrigation and lighting systems, and everything else they need on multi-tier Spacesaver Grow Mobile Systems. The racks are positioned on heavy-duty “carriages” that move along rails installed in the floor. The system fills the room with plants, from side to side and from floor to ceiling, with no wasted space. When growers need to tend the plants, they can easily move the racking to open up an aisle."
All of the nominated products may be viewed at www.madeinwis.com. Visitors can learn more about each product by clicking on it and then vote for their favorite by clicking on the vote button. They will receive an email with which to confirm their vote.
Individuals must register to vote with a valid email address and may cast up to one vote per day.
The popular vote to narrow the field of nominees to the top 16 started Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
The Top 16 products determined by this week's popular vote will be placed into a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.
The Top 16 will be announced on Sept. 21. The subsequent rounds of voting will be: Sept. 22-27, top 16; Sept. 29-Oct. 4, top eight; and Oct. 6-14, final four.
The winner will be announced at WMC Foundation’s Made in Wisconsin Luncheon, which will be held virtually on Oct. 14.
Amanda Wollin, Spacesaver's director of marketing, encouraged area residents to their ballots for the locally manufacturered Grow Mobile System, and ask their friends and family to do so, as well.
"Harley Davidson, Trek Bicycles and hundreds of cheesemakers and breweries! But at Spacesaver, we make the absolute coolest thing: our Grow Mobile System," Wollin said.
"Our mobile vertical racking system won “The Coolest Thing Made in Fort Atkinson” last fall, and now we’re taking it up a notch by entering a statewide contest called “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin," Wollin added.
She encouraged the public to vote daily, and "please help us spread the word by telling your family, friends, and sharing on your social media networks."
In last year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest alone, roughly 150 products were nominated and nearly 250,000 votes were cast . Products have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles, snowblowers and much, much more.
Founded in Fort Atkinson in 1972, Spacesaver employs approximately 450 people in its manufacturing facility and office headquarters, and more than 40 distributorships serve clients throughout North America. Spacesaver has installed more than 300,000 projects worldwide and it holds more than 200 patents in space-saving technology.
