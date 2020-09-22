Spacesaver Corp.’s Grow Mobile System has made the first cut in the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.
Online voters the past week ranked it No. 14 among 133 products submitted in the contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group. After more than 18,000 votes were cast, Spacesaver and the other 15 top vote-getters now move on to the next round and compete in Manufacturing Madness, a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.
Voting began Tuesday and will conclude at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. All of the nominated products may be viewed at www.madeinwis.com. Visitors can learn more about each product by clicking on it and then vote for their favorite by clicking on the vote button. They will receive an email with which to confirm their vote.
Individuals must register to vote with a valid email address and may cast up to one vote per day.
The subsequent rounds of voting will be Sept. 29-Oct. 4, top eight, and Oct. 6-14, final four. The winner will be announced at WMC Foundation’s Made in Wisconsin Luncheon, which will be held virtually on Oct. 14.
In its description for the Grow Mobile System, Spacesaver notes that while it is not yet legal to grow medical cannabis in Wisconsin, cultivators around the world are using Wisconsin technology to improve their operations and increase their yields.
“Spacesaver has been known for a half-century for its mobile shelving in libraries and doctor’s offices, but now licensed cannabis growers from coast to coast are using the Spacesaver Grow Mobile System to maximize space, reduce energy use and improve efficiency in high-tech indoor facilities,” its nomination states.
It continues: “Here’s how it works. Growers place trays, plants, irrigation and lighting systems, and everything else they need on multi-tier Spacesaver Grow Mobile Systems. The racks are positioned on heavy-duty “carriages” that move along rails installed in the floor. The system fills the room with plants, from side to side and from floor to ceiling, with no wasted space. When growers need to tend the plants, they can easily move the racking to open up an aisle.”
The Top 16 products were announced via a livestream broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and MadeInWis.com. The products are, in order of seed: Plexus Corporation, Neenah, Quidel Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer; Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac, Bravo Four S Forward-Facing Drive; Kimberly-Clark, Neenah, Nano Preemie Diapers; The Boldt Company, Appleton, STAAT Mod; C.C. Moo LLC, Stoughton, Adaptive Clothing; MEC Outdoors, Mayville, 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader; Caterpillar Global Mining, South Milwaukee, Electric Rope Shovel; Fairbanks Morse, Beloit, USS Beloit Main Engines; Lakeside Plastics Inc., Oshkosh, Traffic Cones; DynaVap LLC, DeForest, “M” Vaporizer; KI Mobility, Stevens Point, Ethos Wheelchair; John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon, Gator XUV590M; Demco Inc., Madison, Economy Desk Barriers; Spacesaver Corporation, Fort Atkinson, Grow Mobile System; Stoughton Trailers, Stoughton, PureBlue Refrigerated Trailer; and MuL Technologies, Mequon, Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart.
In last year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest alone, roughly 150 products were nominated and nearly 250,000 votes were cast . Products have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, all-terrain vehicles, snowblowers and much, much more.
Founded in Fort Atkinson in 1972, Spacesaver employs approximately 450 people in its manufacturing facility and office headquarters, and more than 40 distributorships serve clients throughout North America. Spacesaver has installed more than 300,000 projects worldwide and it holds more than 200 patents in space-saving technology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.