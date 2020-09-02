In two simple words, DJ Scullin captured what the future of learning will look like when a classroom is not a boundary for teaching.
“Hello world,” he wrote.
With only a day before this Fort Atkinson High School classroom would be filled with students both in person and virtually, Scullin showed what learning is like during a pandemic.
There was a camera that allowed him to write something on paper that a student learning remotely can read. And there even was an option to walk around the classroom not slowed by any laptop.
And the teacher’s voice to the students — crystal clear.
On Wednesday, Scullin, the director of technology, demonstrated how things will work in the School District of Fort Atkinson, where about 23 percent of the students will be learning virtually, while the rest will be in the classroom.
Scullin said District Administrator Rob Abbott talked about the approach of this new technology.
“This isn’t a Band-Aid. Everything we are setting up is a long-term approach,” Scullin said.
Back in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools around the world, school districts scrambled to find a way for students to learn from home.
“We were in a much better place than some folks,” Scullin said.
The district had replaced laptops recently and could do tasks such as software updates remotely. It also helped teachers learn a Google program to help in the process.
But when all schools in the state were closed, the computers students were using still were at the school. The challenge was how to get each student set up to learn virtually.
There also was the fact that some families did not have good internet access. So, the technology team set up hotspots for the internet in the school parking lot.
But when school year finished in June, the process of planning what the next year will look like for technology was moving fast.
“It’s been an interesting summer,” Scullin said.
When planning began, Scullin said, they were set for three things to happen: Students would be all in the classroom, all virtually learning or a combination of both.
“I think planning for all three situations set us up to be successful,” he said.
Even if things change in the fall, the mechanics for virtual learning are in place.
“One thing we wanted to prioritize is the listening experience for our remote learning,” Scullin said. “Teachers can move freely in their classroom and remote students can hear crystal clear.”
Even if a teacher moves students into a group discussion in an area of the classroom, he or she can move a tiny portable camera with a rotating lens that can show any angle.
“If you are drawing a picture in art class, remote students can see that,” Scullin said.
Perhaps the biggest challenge in remote learning comes with the music department. Using traditional microphones in a virtual setting can be difficult.
“It cuts out those high notes,” Scullin explained.
And they solved that issue, as well.
To help set up this virtual world in which students will nearly a quarter of students will learn, Scullin and two full-time technology staff and one intern worked to get all the classrooms in all five schools set up. And then they started training teachers how to use this technology.
One member of the launch group that worked with the software first is Mandy Tamblyn, a fifth-grade teacher who said the district has been working hard for the needs of students in both the classroom and at home. They also helped with training staff about blending learning models. The focus, she said, was on employing technology, programs and applications.
“Our students live in a world where technology is integrated into many parts of their day. I believe our new programming and blended learning models will be very engaging and motivating for our students,” she said.
The tech staff also has set up check lists and an email system for troubleshooting.
“We practiced quite a bit, and it feels a little different,” Scullin said. “You are navigating two audiences. You really have to engage those remote learners.”
Another challenge of remote learning is how to connect the student at home with specialized software for programs like 3-D modeling.
With a program to solve that problem, there are computers set up at the school with no keyboard or mouse, and a student remotely operates that computer.
With so many schools nationwide going to virtual learning, there were many districts looking for similar supplies.
“Getting the gear has been pretty challenging,” Scullin said. “We have been fortunate to get them all in time.”
While high school students are used to using passwords for computer accounts, the next challenge was the young students. How does a kindergartener remember logins when adults have the same problem doing that in any business setting?
“IT folks love solving problems,” Scullin said. “That feeling you get when you crack the case, or finally figure it out, that offsets the constant tidal wave of anxiety.”
The solution the group came up with was printing cards for the young learners to hold up in front of the computer.
With the help of librarians, the district printed QR codes for K-5th grade. The matrix bar code allows computers or cell phones to recognize access to the site.
“A student holds up the card and that signs them in,” Scullin said.
The school district has gone with a Zoom-based system. But to do that safely, Fort Atkinson, as well as other districts around the state, needed some assurance.
“There was some student data concerns,” Scullin said. “We put pressure on them to establish a contract with them. And we got an agreement in place.”
There is no telling how things will go for schools this fall during a pandemic.
But Scullin acknowledged there is one thing for certain.
“We will be utilizing this technology in the future,” he said.
