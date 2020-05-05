It was nine years ago that Wisconsin teachers braved cold and snow outside the state Capitol to protest Act 10, the law prohibiting most public employees from collectively bargaining on issues other than base wages. No doubt readers recall that tumultuous time, if not only for some of the rhetoric tossed about.
A profession that traditionally was looked upon with admiration and respect suddenly was the target of ill repute.
“Teachers are greedy.”
“Teachers only have to work nine months a year.”
“Teachers don’t necessarily even need an education degree.”
Understandably, Wisconsin’s teachers felt unappreciated and underpaid. “If only parents could walk in our shoes for eight-plus hours a day, five days a week, 36 weeks a year.”
Well, it might have taken a coronavirus pandemic, but they got their wish. Wisconsin’s million-plus public and private students in grades K-12 now are being educated “safer at home,” and their families likely are realizing that teachers are not just convenient, but essential.
They’re learning what homeschooling parents already knew: Teaching is not just about fractions and composition. Not only do teachers instruct children in the Three Rs, but they also plan lessons, create exams, tutor and inspire lifelong learning. They help guide youngsters through social and emotional angsts, deal with unruliness and discipline, and often must instill the many life lessons that should be ingrained at home.
We won’t go as far as to call this COVID-19’s silver lining, but it certainly is an eye-opener.
Of course, just because they’re not at the front of an in-person class right now doesn’t mean teachers aren’t teaching. Educators have risen above and beyond what they were trained to do, throwing themselves into online teaching with virtually no preparation whatsoever, as well as becoming impromptu video editors, Chromebook sanitizers, meal distributors, tech problemsolvers, car parade drivers, senior sign placers and so much more.
Bottom line: The schools alone can’t prepare children for success heading out into the world, but neither can the parents and other caregivers.
May 4-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and we think that this year more than ever, the women and men responsible for educating our children are long overdue for a shout-out.
Like our health-care workers on the front lines of this pandemic, teachers are our heroes on the homefront. And they deserve our utmost thanks.
