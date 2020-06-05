When Noah Kontny saw the protests over the last two weeks across the nation, he wanted to join in that voice and make a change.
But when those protests started to turn violent in some cities, he had the idea for a peaceful gathering in a smaller town where teenagers also can feel safe.
“At first I thought they were appropriate, but then they spiraled to a negative,” Kontny said of the protests in larger cities like Madison and Milwaukee where windows were smashed and a police car was lit on fire. “I saw more violence in every protest. Kind of got scary at a certain point.”
At noon on Saturday, the Fort Atkinson teen is holding a peaceful protest in Barrie Park to help bring people together and call for change. He would like to help erase the negative attitude toward police on a local level.
This weekend marks 12 days since the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. And there have been eight straight days of protests in Wisconsin.
There have also been protests and clashes with police in cities across the nation. Volunteers in Milwaukee and Madison also took to the streets to clean up damage.
Madison police reported Monday that multiple stores were broken into last weekend and about 75 businesses were damaged the first night of the protests a week ago. Police said multiple fires were set and several officers were injured by rocks and other projectiles that were thrown at them.
Kontny said he learned more about Floyd on social media the day after he was killed.
“That was really scary to see that situation. Of course, there were a lot of emotions, fear, anger, resentment. And how poorly that was handled. An innocent man,” he said. “A lot of outrage. How is this still happening?”
After speaking with people in his church, and other friends, he decided last Sunday that he would organize a peaceful protest here where everyone is welcome.
Kontny said he is still trying to arrange additional speakers and he plans to speak, as well.
“Kind of a combination of I should show my support doing a protest, at the same time, doing a smaller town protest for kids like me,” said Kontny, a Fort Atkinson resident who goes to Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee.
He said he thought about going to nearby protest in Madison or Milwaukee but was concerned for his own safety after those turned violent.
The one thing that he wants to emphasize is unity with the local police.
“It’s not us versus the police,” Kontny said. “We want to show unity.”
He said with most of the nation staying home the last few months quarantining because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a breaking point.
Growing up in Fort Atkinson, he said the area is not super diverse. But he didn’t’ really notice.
“But that didn’t really bother me,” Kontny said.
But by late middle school he saw issues regarding race.
For the rally, he said they will most likely take a knee and talk about relations with police and what can be done.
“I guess my big goal is less resentment toward police,” he said. “There’s kind of a growing toward a general hate toward police. On a local level (we) can get rid of that stigma.”
He said to weed stop incidents like Floyd’s there needs to be a national level of change like raising the regulation to become an officer.
For the event, he said he did contact officers and they will be part of the peaceful protest.
And with the outbreak of COVID, he said make sure to bring a mask and bring hand sanitizer while social distancing.
“Make sure you are staying healthy,” Kontny said.
