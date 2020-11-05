Ted Vigil doesn’t live in West Virginia.
But he can tell you about the roads in his life that led him there.
He was on his way to a city outside of Las Vegas 14 years ago to show the world that he could sing. He just had won a talent competition in his home of Seattle, a place that dominated rock music for more than a decade.
His qualifying song was the Guns N’ Roses classic, “Sweet Child of Mine.”
By the time he hit Laughlin, Nev., at the Tropicana Hotel, Vigil was ready to sing. The only problem was that he looked an awful lot like one of the most famous musicians in country and folk music history.
“Because of the way I looked, they nicknamed me ‘Denver,’” he said.
John Denver, that is.
A person with a voice so pure he would seem lost without an acoustic guitar.
People who actually had known John Denver also were at the competition. And they really wanted to hear a song, even though Vigil qualified in the rock and pop category.
“I met people who knew John Denver and they convinced me to give it a shot. ‘The voice is similar, and the look is uncanny,’” Vigil said, recalling that moment of what the reaction was. “‘You really should do a John Denver song.’”
After some practice, he pulled out one of Denver’s most famous, and toughest, songs — “Annie’s Song.”
And since then, it’s been an amazing ride, Vigil said, having traveled the world as one of the best John Denver tribute artists.
“People miss John,” he said.
And this weekend, John Denver fans can hear all the classics as Vigil will have four performances at The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
“I do a little bit of storytelling about the songs, where they originated and some of John’s stories,” he said. “And I will share some of the stories from meeting his mother, Irma, and brother, Ron.”
Vigil said he did grow up listening to John Denver’s music. His mother was a big fan of singer-songwriters.
“I love the music. I think it’s some of the best music ever to come out of ‘70s,” he said.
“I try to play all the songs people will recognize.”
Having been a musician, Vigil dabbled playing guitar. And when he started playing Denver’s songs, he found the difficulty in them.
“It was a real challenge. I think he is a great guitarist and a great vocalist,” he said.
Vigil said there are two really challenging songs to do.
“’Calypso is a challenge, with double chorus and yodeling. And ‘Eagles and Horses.’”
Vigil said that Denver used his voice like an instrument, having studied opera singers like Placido Domingo.
“A good singer will color their words,” he said. “You color your phrase in a way to tell a story.”
But there is one simple line in a John Denver song that is impossible to resist.
When it comes over the airwaves, or at a Badger game with thousands of people, a chorus rings out — because everyone knows the words.
“Take me home, to the place, where I belong.”
Everyone knows that place is “West Virginia,” even if they have never been there.
People know that line as if they had written it themselves.
“I think it’s because people can relate to the music — home family, farming, relationships. He captures that in a really poetic way,” Vigil said.
“That’s what people appreciate especially right now. The simple things in life.”
By learning the music, Vigil also learned about the man.
“I didn’t realize,” he recalled. “I dug deep into who John was off the stage. I didn’t realize he was involved with world hunger project. He is a real humanitarian.”
Vigil also was involved with saving wildlife. One of John Denver’s best albums is a live version of his classics called “John Denver: Wildlife Concert,” that also was filmed.
“I was really impressed with who he was as a person and how much he cared about our planet,” he said.
While Vigil had to cancel 50 shows during the pandemic, he has been on the go again, having shows at about 50-percent capacity or less.
And the crowds have been super-responsive, Vigil said.
Because now, maybe more than ever, people need John Denver’s music.
And their own little piece of West Virginia.
