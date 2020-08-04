Harold Zastrow still keeps a newspaper clipping of him and his dog, Sparky, taking a walk.
The duo became staples along the streets near his home, where neighbors often call them by name.
Each morning for the last decade, they could be found going for a walk outside and checking on flowers Zastrow planted around Riverview Manor Apartments in Fort Atkinson, where he lives.
“That’s my butterfly bush. Isn’t it nice?” Zastrow said Tuesday morning in the colorful front lawn.
“I have always raised flowers,” he said.
A hobby he has kept up most of his 99 years.
Even when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he and Sparky would get outside, tending to the flowers and saying “hi” to neighbors.
But in the past few weeks, the walks are not quite the same. After getting cancer recently at age 15, Sparky went to the Rainbow Bridge where all great animals go.
“That really hurt my feelings,” Zastrow said. “We all got to go sometime.”
But before Sparky passed, Zastrow made a promise to his buddy.
“I promised my dog to keep on walking,” he said.
And he has.
Zastrow walks several blocks to the farmers market downtown each Saturday morning and makes weekly trips to the grocery store.
But what gets him outside is his passion for the wide array of flowers he has planted and tends.
On Tuesday, he was standing out front of his place looking at the condition of the flowers, and waiting for his daughter to visit.
A person walking her own dogs on the street saw a friendly face.
“Hi Harold,” she said.
Zastrow and Sparky have been friendly faces in downtown Fort Atkinson for years. And getting around during the pandemic has not slowed Zastrow. Each time he goes out in public, he puts his mask on, making sure to be safe.
And he finds plenty to do, playing Euchre a few times a week, having been called one of the best players by a friend.
If he has one philosophy about life and living it to the fullest, it’s this one thing — “Use it or lose it.”
Often, people offer to do something for him or ask why he doesn’t have that done for him. But that is not what he believes is the key to longevity.
“You have to do things for yourself,” he said.
Zastrow knows the centennial year of his life is coming up next July, but said he hasn’t thought that far ahead for what he wants to do.
He has lived in Fort Atkinson the past 40 years of his life, having been raised in Cambridge on a farm. He and his late wife have two children, who often come to visit.
After farming as a teen, Zastrow enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He said he didn’t get the job he wanted, but saw Italy, near Naples, during his time near the end of the war.
“(President) Roosevelt died on (my) way over,” he said.
“I had it pretty easy,” he added.
Had Zastrow gotten the assignment he wanted, he might have been in the Battle of the Bulge, where many from his group landed.
When the war was over, Zastrow got a job driving an oil truck for Simonson Oil, where he worked for 60 years.
The job was good, he said, and the customers were his boss.
And if the company hadn’t been bought out, he said, there’s one thing he might still be doing.
“I make believe I still would be working,” he said. “We had a lot of fun in those days.”
While getting out and walking has helped him stay active, so has working hard, he said.
Zastrow likes living in Jefferson County, a place that fits him. But he still is not a big fan of the winters here.
“It’s kind of, more or less, trouble free. And very nice here,” he said of Fort Atkinson.
He also is looking forward to football season and is glad baseball is finally back.
With all the warm weather this summer, Zastrow has been outside plenty. Without his walking partner, he said, he would like another dog, but probably won’t get one.
“I would like to but I’m 99. I can’t do it anymore.”
But he has still kept the promise, pandemic or not, to keep walking each day.
“I walk every day and look at the flowers and walk around a little bit,” he said, proud that he walks without a walker or cane.
Walking, Zastrow said, keeps him going.
And the memory of Sparky alive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.