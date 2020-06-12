The City of Fort Atkinson recently said goodbye to 100 collective years of experience with the retirements of Rudy Bushcott, Scott Lastusky and Leila Carl, while at the same time welcoming Tom Williamson as assistant city engineer, Brooke Franseen as Parks and Recreation Department director and Liz Idzikowski as public relations executive assistant.
Bushcott served as the assistant city engineer for almost 38 years, and Carl, as administrative assistant for more than 33 years. Lastusky was parks-and-rec chief for 30 years (see related story).
A Waukesha native, Tom Williamson began his career as a field survey, public utility and right-of-way construction technician. He attended several area schools, including the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, to receive several Wisconsin Department of Transportation certificationss.
He brings more than 20 years of civil engineering experience to the city, having been employed for 17 years with Yaggy Colby Associates of Rochester, Minn., and two years each with Bookmark Inc. and Ruekert and Mielke of Wisconsin.
Developing and implementing ways to improve the lives of Fort Atkinson’s residents is Williamson’s first priority, he said. He other interests include hunting, fishing, and any other activity that affords him time in the great outdoors.
A graduate of UW-Whitewater with a degree in health, human performance and recreation, Brooke Franseen has worked in the field of parks and recreation for five years, most recently as the recreation supervisor with the Village of Cottage Grove.
Beyond her academic and professional endeavors, Franseen has played both softball and volleyball through Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department and is passionate about kayaking. She and her husband launched Paddle Adventure Club, which provides kayak rental and tour services in southeastern Wisconsin for anyone who shares their enthusiasm for the outdoors.
Raised in the Village of Sullivan, Liz Idzikowski began her career in local government with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Waukesha County, where she spent four years with the Meals on Wheels program. A recent graduate of Central Michigan University with a degree in marketing, Idzikowski said she is happy to return to southeastern Wisconsin.
In their spare time, she and her husband can be found perfecting their skills in disc golf at Rock River Park.
“The City of Fort Atkinson would like to extend a most sincere ‘thank you’ to Rudy Bushcott, Scott Lastusky, and Leila Carl for their years of devotion and expertise,” said City Manager Matt Trebatoski. “Their legacy has left a lasting mark on the city, which will strive to continue their strong tradition of service through the addition of Tom Williamson, Brooke Franseen, and Liz Idzikowski.”
All staff may be reached during office hours, Monday through Friday, at (920) 563-7760.
