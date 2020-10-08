Wisconsin roads are never good places for deer and motor vehicles to meet, but this time of year carries the highest potential for such collisions to happen.
October and November historically are the most likely months for deer-vehicle crashes, especially along rural stretches of roads. That’s because it’s the rut, or mating season, and bucks are chasing does all over the place. Deer especially are active at dusk and dawn when they move to and from their bedding and feeding areas.
Of course, a vehicle can hit a deer at anytime night or day — and anywhere.
This is among the most dangerous times of the year for folks traveling Wisconsin's roads and highways as white-tailed deer, consumed with their annual mating season, increasingly run into traffic.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 18,414 reported deer-vehicle crashes that resulted in injuries to 556 motorists and nine fatalities, including six motorcyclists. Counties with higher traffic volumes and deer populations tend to record the most crashes. Dane County had the most reported deer-vehicle crashes in Wisconsin last year with 859, followed by Waukesha County with 823 and Washington County with 758.
Jefferson County had a total 399 deer-vehicle crashes, including one fatality, one with injuries and 397 involving property damage.
The DNR, DOT, AAA Wisconsin and Whitetails Unlimited offer the following tips to avoid deer-vehicle crashes:
• Stay aware, awake, alert and sober.
• Wear your seatbelt.
• Heed deer crossing and speed limit signs, and drive cautiously at all times. Reduce your speed through posted deer areas. Watch the edge of the road, treeline and ditches.
• At night, drive within the limits of your headlights and use high beams when you are able. Headlights will pick up reflections from the deer’s eyes long before you will be able to see the entire deer.
• Be especially alert during early morning and evening when deer are feeding. During the rut, the deer’s desire to mate makes them less cautious during the day and more active at night. Also be careful when driving over a hill or around a curve.
• Look for more deer to follow when one appears on a roadside. Deer often travel in groups and a doe might also have a buck chasing her. A buck pursuing a doe will not be cautious or fully aware of his surroundings and might run into the path of a car.
• Do not rely on deer whistles or high-beam headlights to deter deer. They might give a false sense of security.
• Scan a wide swath of the roadside. Slow down when approaching a deer standing near the shoulder and be prepared. If startled, the deer could bolt onto the road into your path. If necessary, honk your horn and flash your lights to try to scare it away.
• If a collision with a deer in inevitable, do not cross the centerline into oncoming traffic and avoid violent swerving to miss the deer. Most expert drivers advise hitting the deer instead of swerving sharply into the side of the road and possibly losing control of the vehicle, hitting a roadside object or rolling the vehicle.
If you should be so unfortunate to meet a buck or doe head-on, keep in mind that:
• You should call 911 if there are injuries or if your vehicle is disabled. Notify a law enforcement agency if you sustain reportable vehicle damage or to obtain a tag for the deer killed. A deer may not be moved until it has been tagged or an officer has given verbal instructions on where to take the deer to obtain the required tag.
• The deer also may be given to another person or a charitable organization such as a food pantry after it has been tagged.
• Do not approach an injured deer that is still alive. It will be scared and want to flee and hooves and antlers can hurt you.
There are more than a million whitetails out in the woods and fields, but it only takes one to wreak havoc with a passing car, truck or SUV. This autumn and every other season, keep an eye out for deer ... and keep yourself and your passengers safe and sound.
