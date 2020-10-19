There are people who think COVID-19 is nothing more than the flu. And then there are those who believe the coronavirus suddenly will disappear when the polls close on election night.
And if you ask, many people will say they were sick last winter and probably had the virus.
But what is reality?
As cases of the virus surge in Wisconsin, setting new records for positive cases that have now reached 4,000 in a single day, the state has one of the highest weekly case totals in the nation.
In Jefferson County, more than 2,200 people have had COVID-19.
And with Wisconsin as a battleground state in the presidential race, the virus has become politicized, as well.
To clear up some common myths about the coronavirus, a few local health experts were asked to answer some questions about common remarks being shared since the pandemic started in March.
Samroz Jakvani, the epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Health Department, and Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare, having been helping inform people about the virus.
The following are their responses to several of the most-common false statements that have been circulating the past seven months.
COVID-19 will go away Nov. 3.
JAKVANI: This will not happen. The virus that causes COVID-19, novel coronavirus 2019 (or SARS-CoV-2), is not artificial or set on a “timer.” The pandemic will likely continue well into next year, and with a likely (however minimal) incidence of new cases even after a vaccine is widely available. Scientists and researchers across the globe are working on various aspects of this virus, including its origins, virology, epidemiology, clinical presentation, detection and treatment.
BARRON: It will not. The coronavirus doesn’t care about your politics. Our pandemic response began back in March, long before we were into the election season, and it will continue well past when the election is over, no matter who is in whatever elected office. Whoever gets elected will have to deal with the pandemic, as well as decisions that were or weren’t made in response to the pandemic.
The virus really is just the flu.
JAKVANI: Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. There are some key differences between flu and COVID-19. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for a longer period of time. Another important difference is there is a vaccine to protect against flu. There currently is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
If I social distance, I don’t need to wear a facemask, right?
JAKVANI: This depends — transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is dependent on a number of factors, including outdoor vs. indoor settings; air-to-space ratios; the number of individuals; whether individuals are silent, speaking, or singing/projecting loudly or forcefully; ventilation and more.
Since we know that transmission through aerosol or respiratory droplets can occur, it is vital that individuals wear masks any time they are indoors and around other individuals, especially during times of high case incidence like Jefferson County and Wisconsin overall are experiencing right now.
If you are outdoors, around relatively few people and socially distanced with at least 6 feet between yourself and those others, then you likely don’t need to wear a mask. In almost all other situations, wearing a mask is appropriate and vital to controlling the spread of the virus.
BARRON: If I social distance, I don’t need to wear a mask? That depends. Please see: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/mask.htm. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had a really great infographic on its Facebook page on Oct 10.
I was sick last winter, so I think I already have had COVID-19.
JAKVANI: Based on the number of cases that were observed in the winter and antibody testing since, it is highly unlikely individuals in Wisconsin were infected with SARS-CoV-2 last winter. In very large, metropolitan cities, this is more possible, but still unlikely, unless you were in contact with someone who was traveling to specific areas that were identified early on as hotspots for SARS-CoV-2 (e.g., Wuhan, China, Italy, Spain).
Facemasks don’t really help.
JAKVANI: Masks, when worn properly, are the strongest and most effective line of defense against the virus to date. Extensive studies and meta-analyses indicate that masks yield a very strong effectiveness in reducing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. There is also limited evidence suggesting that there are additional benefits to wearing masks, including the potential for immunity through pseudo-inoculation (similar to how a vaccine would act) via the extremely limited number of particles that an individual wearing a mask could be exposed to.
BARRON: Incorrect. The CDC has a page with plenty of reputable references supporting masking: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html. Masks have been a valuable tool to limit the spread of infections in the healthcare environment for decades.
The initial hesitation with public mask guidance had to do with the scarcity of healthcare PPE (personal protective equipment) and the relative low prevalence of COVID-19 at the time.
As COVID-19 becomes more widespread in our communities and with alternatives to medical PPE like cloth masks, masking becomes an important strategy to controlling the spread of COVID-19. Masks work in two ways.
The most important way is a properly worn mask limits the transmission of droplets which can carry virus from a person with COVID. Secondly, a properly worn mask provides a barrier to those mucous membranes in the nose and mouth where coronavirus enters the body.
I am blood type O-negative, so I will not have any symptoms if I do get the coronavirus.
JAKVANI: There is no evidence to suggest that any particular blood type would provide immunity or protection from SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19. While there is limited evidence that suggests those with Rh+ and O blood type are less likely to test positive, the evidence is very week and should not be used to make any decisions or prognostications at this time.
Note that the risk for testing positive is different than the risk for serious illness/symptoms. Additionally, note that the limited evidence mentioned above does not indicate that those with Rh- (negative) blood are at lower risk for contraction of the virus, testing positive, or symptomatic presentation.
I am young, so the coronavirus certainly will not affect me.
JAKVANI: There are a large number of factors that affect the risk of serious illness from SARS-CoV-2. While younger individuals are certainly at lower risk for serious illness when compared to elderly or more vulnerable individuals, a significant proportion of younger individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infections have become seriously ill or hospitalized.
In addition, even among those who were not hospitalized, many young and healthy individuals with no prior history of illness or risk factors have experienced severe symptoms and lingering effects of SARS-CoV-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.