The School District of Fort Atkinson was notified Wednesday that a positive COVID-19 case had been reported at both Rockwell Elementary School and Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Initial contact tracing has been initiated by the district, officials said, with a follow-up to the initial contact tracing coming from the Jefferson County Health Department.
When a positive case of COVID-19 is reported, families and staff who are affected will receive a School District of Fort Atkinson initial communication via email and an automated phone call. Students and/or staff who are identified as a close contact to (physical contact, or within 6 feet of the individual for 15 minutes or more throughout the day) will receive additional communication from the county Health Department providing information regarding steps to ensure maximum safety and minimize spread.
The individuals who have been identified as close contacts have shifted to virtual learning, as required Jefferson County Health Department. Per the district’s established protocol, all classrooms have been closed off so that the custodial staff can thoroughly clean and disinfect the spaces that the individual(s) used in the past several days.
"If you have not received a “close contact” letter or a phone call from the school district, your child is not considered to be a close contact," officials said. "As such, there is not a recommendation that your child needs to be tested for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined."
The School District of Fort Atkinson will never disclose personally identifiable information of students or staff, which is covered by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
The district and the Jefferson County Health Department are closely monitoring this situation and will notify families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future.
"Please continue to practice preventative measures, and self-screen on a daily basis," district officials advised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.