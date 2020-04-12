Easter worship was livestreamed and broadcast on WFAW Radio Sunday at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.
Joining the pastor, the Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor, was the Rev. Delisa Buckingham-Taylor, his wife, who is pastor of Grace United Church in Fort Atkinson.
Although the pews essentially were empty due to the coronavirus pandemic "Safer at Home" order, the two congregations celebrated, virtually, not only Easter, but also Grace United's 10th anniversary.
It was on Good Friday 2010 that Friedens United Church of Christ and Shalom Presbyterian Church each closed, reopening together as Grace United two days later in a special Easter "resurrection." On Sunday, Grace congregation President Alan Timm lit candles on a birthday cake in honor of the occasion, promising another celebration when social distancing ends and members are back worshipping together in person.
Also participating in the service were pianist David Stedman, soloist Aiden Buckingham-Taylor and layreader Mike Rankin.
To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkL3AlTMNwI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.