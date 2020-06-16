SUMNER — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responding to a possible burglary at a Town of Sumner home Tuesday evening found two individuals dead in the driveway.
Shortly thereafter, the deputy was fired upon from a person inside the residence and returned fire. The deputy was able to take cover, and then noticed black smoke coming from the residence.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths and fire that took place.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, his department received a call of a possible burglary at N1941 County Highway A. Arriving at the scene, a deputy observed the two people lying in the driveway, who later were determined to be dead.
At that point, black smoke could be seen billowing from the house, which became engulfed in fire, the Associated Press reported. Authorities did not say what happened to the person inside the house.
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said firefighters were not called to the blaze because it was an active crime scene. Thus, the residence burned to the ground.
At this time, law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and not a random act, the DOJ reported.
The DOJ asks anyone who might have information about this incident or who was driving in the area of State Highway 106 and Highway A to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 674-7310.
At the sheriff's request, the DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It also is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
“This is an active scene and citizens are cautioned to remain clear of this area,” Sheriff Milbrath said. “Additional updates will be forthcoming as the situation changes.”
State Patrol troopers and members of Jefferson County Emergency Communications were manning roadblocks at State Highway 106 and Highway A as of Wednesday midday.
A DOJ spokeswoman said the agency would be providing more information as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
