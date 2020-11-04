State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is going to Washington.
The 13th Senate District representative won the 5th Congressional District seat that is being vacated after 40 years — 21 terms — by Republican U.S. Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner.
Fitzgerald had 265,417 votes for 60.27 percent of the ballots to Democratic challenger Tom Palzewicz’s 170,975 votes, making up 39.72 percent.
In 2018, Sensenbrenner received 225,619 votes, with 62 percent of the total vote for this seat.
Jefferson County voters favored Fitzgerald 57.59 percent to 40.23 percent, the tallies being 27,605 and 29,282, respectively.
“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support that we’ve received throughout this race, and we’re honored by today’s decisive victory,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday night. “This year brought some unprecedented challenges, and I’m proud that we ran a positive, aggressive campaign amid the current crisis facing our nation.
“Despite these challenges, we ran a campaign centered around the issues that the voters of Wisconsin’s 5th care about: keeping Wisconsin families safe, rebuilding our local economy, and protecting our Wisconsin values,” he said. “The steadfast support that we received from the grassroots leaders of Wisconsin’s 5th and conservatives from all over Wisconsin was instrumental to today’s victory.”
Fitzgerald said he entered the race because he wanted to bring the common-sense, conservative reforms that he has championed in Wisconsin to Washington.
“The events of recent months have further cemented the idea that we need experienced, proven conservative leaders in Congress to fight for Wisconsin values and protect our democracy,” he said. “I’m excited to bring my years of experience championing conservative reforms to our nation’s capital, where my first priority will be safely reopening the economy so that Wisconsin residents and businesses can get back to work.”
Meanwhile, called Palzewicz this morning and thanked him for keeping the race “above board,” after Palzewicz called Fitzgerald to concede the Congressional seat.
“I respect my opponent for running and his military background," the Democrat said. "I know this will ensure he embodies servant leadership in Congress. We led our campaign with facts and integrity, and I am proud of what we accomplished. I hope he will lead with the idea of progress over partisanship in Washington.
"Thank you to all of our supporters and congratulations to Rep. Robyn Vining and Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who worked tirelessly for their seats," Palzewicz added. "I look forward to watching them lead in the state Assembly"
Fitzgerald’s Congressional bid was endorsed by conservative names from around the state, including Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, Governor Scott Walker, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Governor Tommy Thompson, Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, Senator Leah Vukmir, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, No Better Friend Corp. President Kevin Nicholson, and many other current and former conservative leaders.
Meanwhile, All eight of Wisconsin’s congressional seats were up on Tuesday, though just a handful drew close attention. Incumbent Democrat Ron Kind was trying to fend off Republican Derrick Van Orden for a 13th term in western Wisconsin. Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore handily defeated Republican Tim Rogers to retain her seat representing Milwaukee and its suburbs. M
A northern Wisconsin seat had a rematch between Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker. Tiffany beat Zunker in a special election in May to win what was then an open seat. Zunker is the first American Indian to run for a congressional seat in Wisconsin since 1992.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.