JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department said Friday that it had received confirmation of two county residents having died due to infection with COVID-19.
“The Jefferson County Health Department extends our deepest sympathy to those affected by the loss of their loved ones,” said Gail Scott, department director and health officer. “We hope the family and friends know that their loved one mattered and we are grieving with them."
Out of respect for their privacy, the department is not releasing any more specific information. However, she did say that her team undertook contact tracing as it does for any positive cases.
Scott explained that health-care providers and medical examiners/coroners must report all deaths to public health. They notify the county health department of any deaths due to a reportable communicable disease based on their criteria such as a positive test for COVID-19.
"We do not determine the cause of death as this is what they do," Scott said. "The person’s medical provider signs the death certificate.
"The medical examiner notified us within 24 hours of the deaths," she added. "We notified the press as soon as we were told by the M.E. that the two people died and they determined it was a result of COVID-19."
These mark the first deaths in the county from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Scott reported that the county has 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 24 probable and 38 suspected cases. Twenty-nine people have recovered.
Confirmed means that the county resident has a positive test for COVID-19. All cases are reported to the county through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
Suspect cases are those who have a test pending, Scott explained.
"They are told to go home and self-isolate, maintain their social distancing with household contacts, and await their test results," she said. "Once their results are provided to the patient, public health will issue guidance if further isolation measures are needed and complete contact tracing."
Probable cases, meanwhile, are those people who have had prolonged and direct contact to a confirmed case.
"These people were not always tested in the past; however, as the Department of Health Services guidance changed, for the most part, they are tested now," Scott noted. "If the probable case is tested and comes back positive, their status is changed to confirmed. Upon them becoming a probable case, we initiate contact tracing just as we would with confirmed cases and provide the guidance we would in a confirmed case scenario."
In addition, there have been 1,245 negative cases among county residents tested as of Saturday.
Scott said that the Jefferson County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health-care providers to work together on the response to COVID-19.
“We thank all who are working hard to keep everyone safe and well and to care for those who are sick. We appreciate all the efforts in the community to try to stop the spread of this virus,” Scott said.
She noted that this is a rapidly evolving situation and she encourages the public to frequently monitor the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page and website, the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 400, state health officials said Sunday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported two new deaths on Sunday, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported two deaths were reported in Milwaukee County on Sunday morning. The coronavirus has killed 225 people in Milwaukee County as of Sunday. Milwaukee County has 3,952 positive cases, nearly 40 percent of the total cases in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin now has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of positive test results statewide grew to 10,219 on Sunday, up 280 from the previous day.
Gov. Tony Evers’ reopening plan for Wisconsin calls for a loosening of restrictions after a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tests. There has been no clear trend over the past seven days. Positive cases were 8 percent of all tests on Sunday, which was up from 7 percent the day before.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
