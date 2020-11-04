MILTON — State Rep. Don Vruwink won a third term as 43rd Assembly District representative Tuesday, keeping his seat by a comfortable margin over Republican challenger Beth Drew, according to unofficial election results.
Vote tallies put Vruwink ahead with 17,641 votes to Drew’s 14,262, according to results posted by clerks in Rock, Walworth, Jefferson and Dane counties.
The total number of votes cast in the district, including those for write-in candidates, was 31,936, giving Vruwink 55% of the districtwide vote.
Vruwink emerged as the favored candidate in Rock County, earning 10,020 votes or 56%. Drew received 7,900 votes.
In Walworth County, Vruwink received 56% of the vote, garnering 2,848 votes to Drew’s 2,189 votes.
Sixty-one percent of Dane County voters also favored Vruwink, 3,157 votes to Drew’s 2,189 votes.
In Jefferson County, Drew was the ballot favorite, receiving 2,180 or 56% of the vote to Vruwink’s 1,616.
In an interview Tuesday night, Vruwink said, “I’m feeling really good. I looked at the numbers from four years ago as the vote was going in, and I sized it up, and I felt I would win when I saw the totals.”
“The village of Oregon and the cities of Edgerton, Whitewater and Milton, I’ve always done well in those places,” he said. “I’ve been to every door in those cities.”
Looking ahead to his next term, Vruwink said he plans to tackle issues such as student loan debt and champion a bill to protect referees.
He also plans to reintroduce agricultural and rural broadband bills, he said.
Vruwink, 68, is a retired teacher. In a news release, he said that as a ranking member of the Rural Development Committee, he led Democratic colleagues in voting for incentives to encourage telephone companies to extend high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
As a member of the Agricultural Committee, he said he introduced the Small Farm Diversity Act, which, if passed, would give incentives to small-scale farmers to help them diversify into nontraditional agricultural products.
As a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, Vruwink said he traveled throughout the state talking with dairy farmers, which led to a law that invested $3 million in rural development projects.
