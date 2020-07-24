Resulting from the uncertainty from COVID-19, the Dwight Foster Public Library is revising its Veteran's Chat Room.
Starting Wednesday, July 29, the group will begin meeting in the Niedecker Room on the second floor of the Fort Atkinson library.
Many veterans also visit Festival Foods on Fridays in its "Hero's Cafe" area. There is no restart date for these meetings at this time.
For more information about the U.S. Veterans Project Library, including a schedule of events, visit usveteransprojectlibrary.wordpress.com.
With questions, contact veterans liaison consult Donald A. Millar at history_military_constitutional@live.com or (920) 728-8873.
