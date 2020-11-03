Emma Mans did not need a senior season in the fall to show college coaches just how skilled she is.
The Fort Atkinson senior — a first-team all-Badger South selection last year — recently announced her commitment to play volleyball at Canisius College.
“It was definitely harder because you can’t get your footage out, of course” Mans said. “It’s really hard to show colleges what you can do. Luckily I had a little bit of film and just getting out there and communicating with everyone you can get a hold of helps.”
Fort Atkinson competed in girls golf, girls swim, girls tennis and cross country in the fall, but opted to move volleyball, boys soccer and football to the springtime. Which meant Mans wasn’t able to build off a junior fall season with the Blackhawks that saw her rack up a team-high 398 kills.
Still, she was able to find a home at Canisius College, which is located in Buffalo, New York.
“I really loved the head coach Shannon Thompson,” Mans said. “She definitely has the same values as me. She’s competitive and seems like a really good person to help continue my volleyball career in college. Their assistant coach Sofia (Lopez Acosta) was very nice and I met one of the girls on the team and it just seemed like a very good fit volleyball wise.”
Canisius College — nicknamed the Golden Griffins — competes at the NCAA Division 1 level in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in most sports, including volleyball. The 2019 season saw the Golden Griffins finish 15-16 overall and 12-6 in the MAAC.
Mans said she hopes to improve her all-around game before she joins the ranks as a collegiate volleyball player.
“High School and college are completely different from each other,” Mans said. “Going in I just want to make myself better as a person and player, and of course studying and getting the degree I want.
“I think I bring energy to the court, or at least I hope I do. Positivity and never giving up is something I think I bring with my game.”
Mans is set to get back on the court when she competes in tryouts for club volleyball in a few weeks. But what the senior is hoping for most is to return to the court with her high school teammates one last time in the spring.
“I definitely really want to get my senior season in because coach (Liz) Colver has been a huge part in helping me in my volleyball career and all the girls mean so much to me,” Mans said. “I would be very fortunate to finish out my senior year.”
