Voters across Jefferson County took advantage of the sublime fall weather Tuesday to cast their ballots for U.S. president and candidates in other key state and Congressional races.
Town of Koshkonong
In the Town of Koshkonong, voters cast ballots in an expansive warehouse to accommodate social distancing requirements. The warehouse is located adjacent to the historic Star School, which serves as the town hall.
Voters David and Amanda Schultz, of Fort Atkinson, decided to vote in person on Election Day instead of absentee.
“We were available to come today, so it didn’t seem like a reason not to,” Amanda said.
“I’ve always voted in person,” her husband added. “That’s kind of the thing!”
Amanda said she was quite certain of the candidates for whom she would be voting.
“Even with all the advertisements and what not, I knew for quite some time,” she said of her presidential preference. “They didn’t change (my mind).”
For her part, Caitlin Rieck, who brought her 15-month-old daughter, Charlene “Charlie” Diehl, to the polls, was exercising her civic responsibility by getting out the vote.
“I’m here to elect a president (and) help improve our government, our country … for my daughter — for her future,” Rieck said. “I’d prefer to vote in person just in case something happens with an absentee vote and everything.”
Alec Miller, 24, of Milton, turned out Tuesday to vote without any concern over contracting the coronavirus.
“I feel good, I was not worried — I knew this place would be pretty good about social distancing (protocol),” Miller said, noting he always had been planning to vote the day of. “I didn’t want to have to mess with all of the hoops you kind of have to jump through. So, I just wanted to keep it simple.”
Meanwhile, Meg Layton, of the Town of Koshkonong, said she and her husband had talked about voting early, but were concerned about whether their ballots would be counted.
“And like in past elections, early votes don’t necessarily get counted unless there’s a contested election,” Layton said. “So, we wanted to make sure that our vote counted, but we also came today because we believe we’ll be part of the sneak attack on the outcome of the election.
“I think we’re part of the silent majority or minority — I don’t know where we are these days, depending on the polls and what you believe,” she added. “It was important for us to come today to cast our vote.”
As a former journalist, she said, it always has been important to her that journalism be based on fact and not on opinion.
“We’ll see what happens with the election and how long it takes to actually get our outcome,” Layton stated.
Koshkonong Town Clerk Kim Cheney said in-person voting as of noon Tuesday was proceeding steadily.
“I believe we’ve had over 300 in-person voters already today,” Cheney said. “We’re above what we expected. We have close to 1,300 absentee ballots to process — we’re not quite even halfway through those. So, it’s going to be a long day.”
And the number of new voters registering, she said, is high.
“I think we’ve had probably 30 or so (first-time voters) already,” Cheney said. “I’m so glad people are coming out to vote. However we vote, at least you’re voting—that’s important.”
City of Whitewater
At the polling station at the Downtown Armory in Whitewater, Dardan Agusha, 26, originally of Kosovo, said he came to cast his ballot for President Donald Trump.
“It’s a beautiful day to vote — a great day to make a change, especially in America,” Agusha commented.
Emily Regenold turned out at the polls in person Tuesday, versus mail-in voting, over fear her election ballot might not go through.
“So, I would prefer to do it (voting) in person,” she said. “I’m really excited to bring out my voice into the community.”
Eric Segebrecht, 22, of Whitewater, a student college, said he thinks if persons are able to vote in person on Election Day, they should.
“If you’re concerned (about COVID), by all means, I guess, stay home,” Segebrecht said. “But I think if you’re able to, really, it’s 20 minutes out of your day. I don’t see a real reason why if you’re healthy and you’ve got a mask on, I don’t see why it’s that big of a deal.”
In fact, he said, most of his friends have voted in person too.
Whitewater City Clerk Michelle Smith said voter turnout was good on Tuesday with a lot of absentee and in-person voting. She characterized the voting as “steady.”
“There were peaks and valleys this morning,” Smith said. “There was a long line for about an hour-and-a-half stretched out to almost George Street to get in and vote.”
She said the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater had a polling place of its own, so the city was not seeing a large influx of student voters.
“Most of them (students) are probably voting up there (on campus),” Smith said. “The ones that would be voting down here (Armory) are the students that live off campus.”
Town of Cold Spring
At the polling station inside the historic Stone School in the Town of Cold Spring, resident Susan Wagner remarked: “Since I’ve lived in the Cold Spring township, this is the most people I’ve ever seen vote.
“It’s one of our (Constitutional) rights — we don’t want to have it taken away,” she added, “so I hope everybody gets out and votes.”
Commenting on the voting process early Tuesday afternoon, Cold Spring Town Clerk Lisa Griep said turnout was “excellent.”
“We’ve had excellent turnout and we expect about a 99 percent turnout here in Cold Spring,” Griep said. “We’ve processed all our absentee ballots at this time — 161 — and we’re good to go.
“We’re lovin’ life — it’s great weather,” she added. “It’s beautiful, beautiful — should be a great turnout.”
As a thank you for casting ballots, the clerk provided chocolate bars and homemade cookies to any voter who wished them.
