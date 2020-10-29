This election is kind of like watching an episode of “The Bachelorette.”
There’s drama every day, with absentee ballot court rulings and candidates proclaiming their undying love for Wisconsin.
There are loyal fans who have picked their favorite.
And we all have to tune in on Tuesday night to see who wins ... though no one is sure if a winner will be chosen that night.
With only days remaining before the Nov. 3 election, both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were planning campaign stops in Wisconsin on Friday. Trump was to be in Green Bay and his daughter, Ivanka, was in rural Johnson Creek, while former Vice President Biden was to speak in Milwaukee that evening.
But if you hear the words “Get out and vote” from both candidates, there is good reason.
In the last presidential election, voter turnout in Wisconsin was down in almost every county across the state when compared with the 2012 election.
Don’t expect that this time around: Wisconsinites already have cast more than 1.6 million ballots in absentee mail and in-person voting. That’s about half of all registered voters.
In Jefferson County, people still are voting at a high rate. In the last presidential election, 84 percent of all registered voters went to the polls here. And this year, municipal clerks are seeing record numbers voting early.
“They are still pumping through about 100 a day,” said Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey. “Almost half of the (registered voter) list voted.”
Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said that 21,526 absentee ballots had been returned as of Thursday. That’s 41 percent of all county residents registered to vote.
“This is the highest number of absentee voting we have ever had,” said McGraw. “April was a record-breaker at 16,009 returned absentee ballots. The way it looks, we will very likely reach 50-percent voter turnout through voting by absentee ballot.”
For those who have not returned their absentee ballot yet, do not drop it in the mail. All ballots must be at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted.
In Jefferson, Copsey said, people can drop off a ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or drop it in a box set up by the East Dodge Street entrance to the city hall. People can also vote in person until 5 p.m. Friday, as they can in Fort Atkinson. Fort Atkinson has a drop-off slot at the municipal building, too.
So, what does all this early voting really mean?
No one really knows yet, but Wisconsin looks to be a close race. The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden leading Trump 48 percent to 43 percent.
During the past two weeks, Trump has been in Wisconsin three times trying to capture the state he won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.
In the 2016 election, Trump narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. But in Jefferson County, he won by a large margin, receiving 54 percent of the vote (23,417 ballots) to Clinton’s 38 percent (16, 579 votes).
But across the state voting was down. Milwaukee County saw 60,000 fewer voters for that election than in 2012.
And in Jefferson County, turnout in communities such as Fort Atkinson and Jefferson dipped only slightly, with both around 60 percent of all people eligible to vote doing so, according the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The lowest voter turnout in the county was the City of Whitewater, where only 49 percent of people eligible to vote did so in the last presidential election.
Now, both Republican and Democrats see an opportunity to win Wisconsin by getting out the vote. And residents have responded in what could be one of the largest turnouts in American history.
When Trump defeated Clinton, 55 percent of the nation voted, with the highest number of votes ever — 138 million. This year could shatter that.
But the highest percentage of voter turnout in the nation for an election in the last century was recorded in 1960, when John F. Kennedy narrowly defeated Republican candidate Richard Nixon. Almost 63 percent of all people of voting age turned out. The lowest voter turnout came in 1924 when Calvin Coolidge won the White House, with 48.9 percent of people voting. That narrowly edged out President Bill Clinton defeating Republican challenger Bob Dole with 49 percent of people voting in 1996.
While no presidential candidate has visited the Fort Atkinson area while campaigning since Kennedy did for the 1960 Democratic primary, there has been more attention to this area in recent years. Trump made a campaign stop in Janesville recently, followed by his son, Eric, in Milton. And Second Lady Karen Pence campaigned in Waterloo Wednesday.
But if you think you know who the traditionally Republican-voting Jefferson County will pick this election, this year has kept us guessing.
Trump easily won Jefferson County four years ago, but there has been a Democrat who has taken this county in recent years. President Barack Obama won Jefferson County by less than 1 percentage point in 2008, defeating Sen. John McCain.
And current Democratic candidate Joe Biden was on the winning ticket that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.