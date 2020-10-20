WYOCENA — All of Fort Atkinson runners posted season bests at a WIAA Division 1 subsectional Tuesday at Wyona Park.
The Blackhawks' best finishes came from Jada Zorn and freshman Ben Stricker. Zorn finished 10th overall in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 50.09 seconds. Stricker was 12th in the boys race with a time of 17:20.05.
The Fort Atkinson boys placed sixth at the subsectional with 138 points, while DeForest took the top spot with 54 points. The Blackhawk girls finished seventh with 157 points. Waunakee was first with 60 points.
The top two teams and top five individuals not on those teams moved on to the sectional race. Zorn and Stricker just missed individual qualifications.
After Stricker, Fort Atkinson's best finish came from Cory Pfiefer, who took 25th overall with a time of 18:12.92 in the boys race. Ethan Larson clocked in with a 18:26.13, good for 31st. Close behind was Nathan Hartwig, coming in 33rd with a time of 18:27.81. Josh Larson rounded out the five in 37th with a 18:48.86.
Right behind Zorn in the girls race was teammate Lauren Haas, who took 11th overall with a time of 20:56.17. Gini Cooper and Kaitlyn Burke finished 44th and 45th, respectively. Mary Ellen Moran cracked the top 50 with a 49th-place finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.