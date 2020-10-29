CAMBRIDGE — Deerfield/Cambridge raised the bar last season.
The co-op cross country team wants to move the bar up another notch this year.
After a program-best ninth-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team has its eyes set on another program-setting finish at this year’s Division 2 state meet, held Saturday at Colby High School.
“Last year we were really hoping to get to state, that was the main goal,” senior Jack Nikolay said. “Going into this season we expected to go to state because we had everyone coming back. We don’t just want to go to state, we want to excel at state.
“After the state meet last year we were super excited with our ninth-place finish, something that had never happened. Obviously, we expect to do that, or better this year, with everyone coming back.”
Although the lineup looks a little bit different than last year’s state squad, Deerfield/Cambridge returned its entire state lineup from last year’s team.
The D/C boys have been paced by junior Zach Huffman — who placed 15th overall at the state meet last year — all season. Nikolay and Liam Brown have traditionally either placed second or third on the roster this season, while freshman Martin Kimmel and junior Carter Brown were the fourth and fifth runners to finish for the co-op at the sectional, respectively.
Deerfield/Cambridge will also bring senior Jonathan Jones and sophomore Kalob Kimmel to the state meet.
“Our goal is definitely, definitely to be higher than ninth,” Liam Brown said. “I don’t exactly know where we’ll finish, but we’re definitely bound for a better spot than that. We got a quality team again, didn’t lose anyone. We’ve been working hard.”
Huffman shared a similar sentiment as Nikolay and Brown.
“We’re trying to be better than last year,” he said.
“I’m not sure how much better of a team we are, but I think we can beat it. We can place lower than ninth.”
Despite the confidence that a new program-best finish is in the cards, all the runners noted there is a sense of unknown this season.
“Last year we were more confident because we knew where we sat as a team in the rankings,” Huffman said. “This year everyone has been running different courses, there’s less head-to-head. There are a lot more unknowns.”
What is known is that the Deerfield/Cambridge boys will run session C of the Division 2 state tournament, the final session of the day at 4:10 p.m. D/C will run with three other schools — Kiel, Valders and University School of Milwaukee.
To help limit the number of racers and spectators because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 will all be at different locations, instead of all racing in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 2 race will be broken into six parts, three girl races and three boy races.
“It’s going to be a lot tougher,” Huffman said regarding the new format. “We’re also the last race of the day, so the course is going to be the most beat-up when we run it. It adds an edge of nervousness.”
What should take off the nervousness a bit is the emergence of Martin Kimmel and Carter Brown. Kimmel has been a steady point getter this season for Deerfield/Cambridge, while Brown has once again saved his best races for late in the season.
“We always put the most pressure on him (Brown),” Huffman said. “He’s our highest point-getter. We need him to run as quickly as possible. He performs well under pressure.”
The Deerfield/Cambridge seniors will end their cross country careers Saturday helping the co-op reach back-to-back state meets and no matter the result in Colby — will have set the program-record for the all-time best finish at state.
“I think the program is in good hands,” Nikolay said. “Obviously with Matt (Polzin) and Sean (Currie) it’s going to be great.”
“I think the whole group here right now is a really special group, freshmen to seniors” Liam Brown said.
Only about three months ago there were doubts there would be a fall season at all. Sometimes perspective is key.
“It’s definitely icing on the cake,” Liam Brown added. “I was running late December last year. We didn’t get a track season, I was just preparing for the cross country season that whole time. There’s pressure to do well, and obviously, we want to go out and run as hard as we can, but it’s also just a lot of fun. It’s a huge blessing to have a season and make it to state.”
Brown makes state debut
Freshman Mara Brown will also be representing Deerfield/Cambridge at the WIAA Division 2 state meet, running as an individual in the girls race.
“It’s exciting and kind of surprising,” Brown said. “My coaches and I just thought it would be good to get into sectionals even.”
Brown placed 10th at a WIAA Division 2 sectional on Saturday to become the lone D/C girl to advance to the state meet. Brown will run session C in the girls race at 3:30 p.m.
“I have gotten a lot better toward the end of my season,” she said.
Brown said it’s weird to not have her girl teammates, but said it was still nice to have some of her teammates making the trip to Colby with her, including her older brother Carter Brown.
“I think a successful state meet is just me making it,” Brown said. “I’m just going to run my race… I’ll just run and see how I do.”
