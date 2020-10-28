Ideally, Brooke Fair and her senior teammates would be running their final cross country races for Lake Mills at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
That’s where the state meet has been held for the past three decades, and it’s where Fair and classmates Lauren Winslow and Jade Pitta have competed the last three years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Division 2 state competition is at Colby High School on Saturday. That’s where the L-Cats will look to improve on a 10th-place team finish a year ago after winning the Deerfield/Cambridge sectional title last week, and it’s where the seniors will complete an amazing four-year run.
“It’s disappointing, because we’ve run the Ridges,” Fair said. “But ...”
But nothing has been ideal in 2020. No ten team invitationals at the usual courses, limitations on spectators at events, mask wearing requirements and more have been part of the process in balancing public health with the desire to compete.
“Honestly, pretty surreal,” Winslow said of her final cross country season. “It felt pretty good, though. It’s senior year. You’ve got to take everything in. I am glad we got anything going for us (in terms of a season). I’ve been running with Jade and Brooke since sixth grade. To put that into perspective, that this is our last year, we’ve just really been putting it down some of these last races together. I cheer during the race for Brooke and Ava (Vesperman) and everyone who is near me. I just really love the team and all the support. They have done an awesome job. I know that we will be missed as the senior class.”
The pandemic hit the nation like a tidal wave in March. Pitta and her girls basketball teammates had just finished losing a nailbiter in the state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay when athletics across Wisconsin were cancelled. It didn’t just end with basketball being cut short. So was the entire spring sports season, as the state entered a lockdown phase that lasted through mid-May.
“Our last day of school was when we had the state game with no fans, so this started a long time ago and we’ve been dealing with it for awhile,” Pitta said. “It’s actually really nice that we get to have our season now, and not later, because it probably would have been shorter (running in the spring). All the memories, like Lauren said, they always happen at the same time of the year (that we normally compete).
“Cross country is definitely one of my favorite sports. There’s such a team aspect. We’re way more bonded than any other sport I play. It’s a very big team sport.”
Fair has been leading the team out from the starting line consistently this season, setting a hard pace which the seniors as well as freshmen Ava Vesperman, Olivia Klubertanz and Jenna Hosey and sophomore Madison Hahn can all follow. Vesperman in particular takes advantage, running close to Fair in the early going before shifting into high gear for some beastly finishes to lead the pack.
“I put in a lot of miles over the summer, more than the past,” Fair said. “I did more speed workouts in the past, which is probably helping. I just feel really good at the beginning of the race. I feel strong, so I’m going to take advantage of the energy I have now. When I am in front of people, I want to stay there.”
Fair put in all that spring and summer training knowing it might be all for naught if the fall sports season was cancelled.
“I was so scared over the summer that I wasn’t going to get a season, so I am just taking advantage of every moment,” Fair said. “It’s really exciting just to get this final year and I am really glad we’re going to get a chance to run at state again. We weren’t sure we could get that.”
The seniors created a winning culture almost from scratch four years ago. As they leave, there’s a new crew ready to carry the legacy forward.
“I think even the freshmen, the whole team is so close,” Fair said. “We spend so much time together during and not during races. It’s nice to have that support. We’re a family. We support each other and spend time with each other, which is really nice.”
Vesperman made the adjustment from middle school to high school quickly. She has enjoyed connecting with classmates and older teammates along the way.
“I started running before sixth grade, but that’s when I started cross country,” Vesperman said. “These girls (Klubertanz and Hosey) were on my team in middle school. (In high school), we’re a lot more of a family, and it helps a lot. In middle school, you just kind of go. In high school, it’s a good experience and I like it a lot.”
Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske recently went on paternity leave. He took over the program when his three seniors were entering high school, and he’s enjoyed the experience.
“Wow, what an interesting season,” Zaeske said. “Probably one that the girls will be talking about years from now. If you ask any of the girls what their big goal was for this season, every one of them will say ‘make it to state as a team’. That’s what I love about this group. They always have a team-first mentality.
“Because of COVID and all of the last minute changes to scheduling, we never knew if we would fit in a full season. We treated every meet and practice as if it could be our final week. One thing we knew for sure was that every one of those girls wanted a four-peat conference championship and a fourth trip to state as a team. They accomplished both of these goals. Knowing this state meet is the last race for our seniors, I anticipate a very exciting finish on Saturday. They are ready.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of this senior girls squad. It has truly been an honor having been their coach since the beginning. What they have accomplished in the last four years is nothing short of spectacular. For these senior girls, they have left a big mark on the Lake Mills Cross Country program and have raised the bar very high for all other runners.
“It’s hard to argue that these senior ladies are the greatest class of runners Lake Mills has ever seen. They’ve re-written the record books. They are four-time conference champs, three-time sectional champs, and now they are making their fourth straight trip to the state meet as a team.”
