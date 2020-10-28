Lakeside Lutheran became a perennial powerhouse in both boys and girls cross country under longtime coach Gerry Walta, who led the Warriors to a Division 2 girls state title in 2007. His best boys team finished third at state.
Former Wisconsin Lutheran standout Cameron Ausen took over for Walta and is building a new tradition. Sophomore Abigail Minning makes her second appearance at the Division 2 state meet this Saturday in Colby. Freshman Paige Krahn will join her in competing in the girls race, while freshman Cameron Weiland makes his state debut in the boys race.
Like everyone else who got to compete this fall, Minning was grateful for the experience.
“That was very exciting,” Minning said. “I was actually very surprised that we had (a season at all). I was very thankful. It was pretty weird with all the COVID, the masks, and the no spectators, so that was kind of hard to overcome.”
Minning overcame much more than that. She herself contracted the coronavirus and nearly missed out on the postseason as a result.
“She had to quarantine for two weeks,” Ausen said. “She had to train on her own, running at night with her dad. Talk about a comeback. She was cleared the day of subsectionals.”
Krahn managed to stay virus free and competed in every race.
“Paige has been one of our rocks,” Ausen said. “She’s run in every race this year. (The sectional) was race number eight for her. From looking like we weren’t even going to be able to have a season to run eight (races) and now a ninth coming up at state for her.”
Like Minning, Krahn began running in fourth grade.
“It was definitely harder than grade school, but it was really fun,” Krahn said of her first varsity season. I got to meet a bunch of different people and my captains are super nice, Jada and Claudia, I really like them. It’s kind of hard to stay with (Abigail), because she’s so fast. It’s really nice to have someone to try to beat, because I didn’t really have that in grade school.”
Weiland also began running in fourth grade, and entered high school with high expectations.
“Last year, I ran the Junior Olympics and was 91st,” Weiland said. “I was really hoping (we would get to have a season). I had a knee injury all season that I was hoping to get over. I just kept trying to do stretches to get better. I am just glad the weather was better (for the sectional race) and God blessed me with being able to run a really fast race.”
