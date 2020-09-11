FILE - In this April 8, 2020 file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes and sorts absentee ballots for Wisconsin's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered no absentee ballots to be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the battleground state on Thursday, Sept. 10 2020. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)