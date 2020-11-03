MILTON — Unofficial results from 42 precincts within four counties — Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson — will need to be tallied before voters in Wisconsin’s 43rd Assembly District will know who their next representative will be.
With over three-quarters of the district’s precincts counted, two hours after polls closed on election night and as of press time, Democratic two-term incumbent state Rep. Don Vruwink was ahead with unofficial vote tallies of 14,803 to Republican challenger Beth Drew’s 11,872.
Both candidates are from Milton.
In Rock County, 19 of 21, or 90% of precincts reported tallies with 7,576 (55%) ballots cast in favor of Vruwink, and 6,056 (44%) cast for Drew.
In Walworth County, 6 of 8, or 75% of precincts reported tallies with 2,454 (60%) voters casting ballots for Vruwink and 1,643 (40%) casting for Drew.
In Dane County, 6 of 8, or 75% of precincts posted tallies with 3,157 (61%) voters deciding for Vruwink and 1,993 (39%) voters deciding for Drew.
In Jefferson County, 5 of 5, or 100% of precincts reported tallies, with 1,616 (41%) voters casting ballots for Vruwink and 2,180 (56%) favoring Drew.
In 2018, by comparison, Vruwink defended his seat, winning a second term, against challenger Gabriel Szerlong, R-Milton. Districtwide, 26,564 votes were cast. Vruwink won by a comfortable margin, gaining 61% of the vote.
In 2016, a presidential election year, after Democratic incumbent state Rep. Andy Jorgensen, also of Milton, chose not to run, two challengers, Vruwink and Allison Hetz, R-Whitewater, battled for the seat. Districtwide, 29,606 votes were cast, with Vruwink favored by 55%.
In Nov. 2012, 30,585 constituents voted in the 43rd Assemble District race.
Citing his achievements while in the Assembly, Vruwink, 68, and a retired teacher, wrote in a press release, that as a ranking member of the Rural Development Committee, he led Democratic colleagues in voting for incentives for telephone companies that extend high speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
As a member of the Assembly Agricultural Committee, he introduced the Small Farm Diversity Act, which, if passed, will give incentives to small-scale farmers to diversity into non-traditional agricultural products.
As a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, Vruwink wrote, he traveled the state, talking with dairy farmers, which led to a law investing $3 million in rural development projects.
On election night, Vruwink said he would wait for results at home with his family, opting not to have an election night event due to COVID-19.
Drew, 57, is the owner and director, since 1998, of Small Wonders Learning Center, Milton. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Edgewood College. She has served on the Milton Town Board of Supervisors since 2011.
Drew is a member of the Milton Fire Commission, the Rock River Safety Patrol and Milton 4-H Scholarship Committee, and the CrossPointe Community Church Greeter Team.
In a campaign press release, Drew wrote that she was looking forward to continuing her work with the fire commission, boat patrol and her fellow supervisors on town-related matters, noting that she saw a cohesiveness between town and state topics.
Drew said her campaign had not planned an election night event. She would, instead, be traveling around the district, she said.
