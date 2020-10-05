PALMYRA — A massive blaze that destroyed a fertilizer production plant at Cold Spring Egg Farm B in the Town of Palmyra Saturday exemplifies the importance of mutual aid among fire departments.
The fire at the State Highway 59 egg-laying farm was quickly upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) used by area fire departments to “interdivisional” status, meaning that even more resources were required to battle the blaze, Palmyra Public Safety Department Director James Small said.
Palmyra firefighters were dispatched to the fire, which destroyed a large multisectioned metal pole building, around 3:30 a.m., Small said, but as they approached the scene, they could see that they would need mutual aid.
Departments from several counties, including Dodge, Washington, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, Rock and Racine were among the agencies that responded as the fire was upgraded past five alarms. Firefighters remained at the scene until around 10:30 a.m.
Among those responding to the call were firefighters from Fort Atkinson and Milton.
Tom Gerondale, division chief in charge of fire operations for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, said that firefighters were paged Saturday at 3:41 a.m. with a request to send a squad, a vehicle which he described as a “rolling toolbox.”
Five Fort Atkinson firefighters were dispatched along with the truck, arriving at the egg farm in Palmyra at 4:18 a.m., he said.
Reading from a report, Gerondale said, he was unaware of what assignments they drew, but the assets were cleared from the scene at 9:25 a.m.
Explaining MABAS, he said, the system is designed to help departments handle large fires. Within the MABAS structure, divisions and counties are one in the same.
Both in Jefferson County, it would not be unusual for Fort Atkinson to be called by Palmyra for mutual aid in the case of a large fire, Gerondale said, adding: “We are on their initial call list.
“The frequency of a fire this large is not common,” he said, noting that in the Jefferson County area, there are not that many big buildings to be involved in such a blaze.
“This was a very large fire,” he said.
When reaching out to other departments for mutual aid, Gerondale said, a goal is not to deplete any one department of its assets.
“We don’t want to take more than 20 percent of their resources at one time, so we don’t leave another area unprotected,” he said.
When it comes to larger incidents, he said of mutual aid, “It’s invaluable.”
“Each department can knowingly depend on another department when an event of this magnitude occurs,” Gerondale said.
He added: “Departments are built to handle smaller incidents. When larger incidents happen, you can’t control a fire without assistance from other departments. “Not every city can afford to purchase equipment and have staff to handle a fire of any size.”
Further, he said, “Mutual aid is more prevalent because volunteers, or paid on-call, or part-time staff, however you want to refer to them, are harder to get in the door, train and keep long term. It requires a lot of dedication on their part.”
Gerondale added that there is a lot of state-level training and requirements that are necessary, but also increase demands on firefighters.
“Staffing departments has become a very large issue,” he said.
The Milton Fire Department also responded to calls for mutual aid, Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Peter Mory said. His department received a first request for aid at 4:27 a.m. at which time it sent a platform ladder truck and a crew of three firefighters. At 6:26 a.m., a second call came in requesting his help as a chief. He was assigned to oversee efforts on the backside of the burning structure, making sure firefighters were not in danger.
“My job was to watch the back side of the building and make sure everyone was safe and not in collapse zones,” Mory said.
Palmyra is outside of Milton’s MABAS area, Mory said, adding that the last time Milton firefighters were called for aid in Palmyra was about five or six years ago when a different egg farm had a fire.
“It was in December; it was cold,” he said.
“It was a large building and fortunately there was no life safety involved,” he said of Saturday’s blaze. “There were just mechanicals and feed bins inside. It was a massive building and it took a lot to get the fire under control. They made the decision that nobody goes inside, so we put ladders up and tried to put the fire out from the outside.
According to Mory, the ladder truck from Milton was cleared from the scene around 9:55 a.m. and he was cleared around 10:48 a.m.
Mory, too, talked about the value of mutual aid.
“I believe in mutual aid. In this day and age, it is something everybody has to participate in because of the lack of manpower, especially for something this big. To do everything safely, and correctly, we need a lot of hands on scene.”
Calls for increased mutual aid were in response, in part, to a lack of available water on site to fight the flames, Small said. Rural areas do not have hydrants, so water is brought in by trucks.
“The mutual aid we received was actually incredible. I’ve never worked on a fire that needed this amount of resources,” Small said.
