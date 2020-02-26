Good Morning,

It's Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: The City of Jefferson has applied for a downtown makeover.

Jefferson is the only community in the county applying for a makeover contest that could land the city on a new six-episode television series coordinated by HGTV "Home Town" hosts Ben and Erin Napier.

The guidelines are simple. All applicants must have a historical downtown district and spots of architectural interest, and they must have a population of 40,000 or less.

The planned six-episode series is expected to air in 2021.

2: As the 2020 presidential election draws nearer, the county's clerks are prepping.

Election security is a huge issue when it comes to protecting the vote's integrity, clerks said.

In the Town of Oakland, officials recently spent nearly $7,000 on upgrades to the town's election infrastructure.

3: Gender discrepancies in math and science still persist at universities.

At UW-Whitewater, a program to encourage girls to explore tech careers will be held March 14.

The Tech Savvy workshop offers a choice of numerous different classes, all of them hands-on.

Some of the most popular offerings as of now include one on DNA and genetics, one in which students design, build and test a cell phone stand, and one called "Go, Robot, Go," in which students will build robots and compete.

Other popular classes include "A Voyage into the Night Sky," in an inflatable planetarium, and the "Tiny Earth" program in which students will swab their mouths and look at what's inside magnified on a large computer screen. They also will be looking at the microbes in soil from all around the area.

In Sports,

Former UW-W football coach Lance Leipold agreed to a new contract with the University of Buffalo that will run through the 2024 season.

Leipold — a former Jefferson athlete, UW-Whitewater quarterback and UW-Whitewater head coach — enters his sixth season at UB, following an 8-5 season in which the Bulls earned their first bowl win in program history, a 31-9 win against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl in December.

State, Nation & World

