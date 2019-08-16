Electors in the School District of Fort Atkinson have adopted a total tax levy of $16.3 million to help operate the schools during the 2019-20 school year.
The handful of electors in attendance took that action on a unanimous voice vote during the board of education’s annual meeting Thursday night in the Luther Elementary School board room.
Next year’s estimated total tax levy of $16,347,365 is up $409,809, or 2.57 percent, from the current school year levy of $15,937,556. It will help finance a proposed total school budget of $36.98 million, up from this year’s budget of $36.4 million.
Local property taxes to help support the general fund budget are projected at $14,420,090 in 2019-20 — up $64,482 from $14,355,608 this year.
Next year’s levy carries a corresponding estimated property tax rate of $10.48 per $1,000 of equalized valuation — the exact same tax rate as this year.
General state aid to the district for 2019-20 totals $17,053,000 — up $152,604 from $16,900,396 this year.
During the budget hearing prior to the tax levy adoption, Director of Business Services Jason Demerath presented the preliminary district budget for the coming school year. This budget, he said, was approved by the board of education in June to be presented to electors at Thursday’s annual meeting.
He said the process used this year to develop budgetary changes was meant to continue laying the groundwork for implementing the principles of the Smarter School Spending model from the Government Finance Officers Association, or GFOA.
“Within this model it is important that the entire administrative team, especially building principals, are part of the process so all are informed and able to effectively communicate the reasoning and rationale behind the recommendations,” Demerath said. “The result is only one of the first steps in implementing the Smarter School Spending model. Our work within this model will continue well into the future with the hope of making the best utilization of our financial resources for many years to come.”
The administrative team, he said, began the budgeting process in December, 2018 and spent nearly six months considering the long-range financial projection, the impact of the strategic plan, developing budget principles, and researching and developing budget proposals and recommendations to bring forward for board of education consideration at the April meeting. Throughout that process, he said, the team also looked at reallocation opportunities and how those recommendations would impact the long-range finances of the district.
The director next looked at projected 2019-20 revenue and sources of those funds for the district.
“The district’s revenue is limited by the state-imposed revenue limit,” Demerath explained. “Over the past several years the state has allowed little to no increase to that revenue limit other than by a district seeking local approval to increase it through a referendum, as Fort Atkinson did for the start of the 2017-18 school year.
“In lieu of revenue limit increases, the state shifted its philosophy to granting per pupil state aid increases,” he added. “Over the past few years the state has granted a minimal revenue increase.”
At the end of June, the Legislature forwarded the biennial budget to Governor Evers who issued several line item vetoes and then approved the budget for 2019-21, the director noted.
“One of those vetoes increased the per pupil categorical aid amount from the $25 increase proposed by the Legislature to an $88 increase for this coming year,” Demerath said. “So, overall, the per pupil increase for 2019-20, in the form of both a revenue limit and per pupil aid increase, is $263. As you can see, that is the largest increase since 2008-09; however, it still is less than the inflationary increase in Consumer Price Index of 2.44 percent.”
In looking at the district’s sources of revenue, the business director said almost 93.5 percent of the total revenue is from two main sources: state aid in its various forms and local taxes.
“Outside of those sources there is open enrollment payments from other districts, and other minor sources like grants and fees,” Demerath said.
He then briefly discussed the district’s expenditures, some of the major factors influencing changes from the prior year’s budget, and how the revenue the district receives is spent.
In April, he said, the board of education made several decisions impacting the upcoming year’s budget.
“These included salary and wage increases as well as new positions and programs, and some one-time expenditures,” Demerath pointed out. “The salary and wage increases are included in the proposed budget as well as an overall 1 percent increase in health insurance premiums as a result of adding the new HSA (Health Savings Account) plan.”
Also, in April, the business director said the board approved the addition of several positions in order to meet current student needs and implement the strategic plan.
“These included an elementary schedule change; a Communications and Community Engagement Specialist, and operational costs associated with that position; two part-time bilingual aides; an increase in behavioral and mental health counseling; a middle school special education teacher; a high school Family and Consumer Education teacher, and continued expansion of our compensation system through enhanced market value,” Demerath informed. “Along with these personnel changes, the board approved the purchase of a universal screening software and data management software so staff will have access to high quality data to inform their educational practices.”
Also included in the budget, he said, were some staff reductions to partially offset these changes.
“There also were a few one-time expenditures approved that are included in the 2019-20 proposed budget including equity training for staff, radon testing at our school buildings, and a fixed asset onsite evaluation,” Demerath noted.
In looking at the proposed expenses for the upcoming year, the director said that in the district’s general operational fund (Fund 10), almost 70 percent are salaries and benefits.
“When the transfer to the special education fund (Fund 27) to cover salaries and benefits for staff in those programs is added, it totals nearly 82 percent of total operational expenses,” Demerath informed. “Outside of that, the next largest expenses are classified as purchased services which includes utilities, transportation, tuition and open enrollment, and maintenance. The remaining 4.5 percent of the budget is supplies, equipment, insurance, dues, fees and other miscellaneous expenses.”
In looking at expenses in another way, the director said that nearly half of the district’s operational budget is direct instruction.
“When payments to 4-year-old kindergarten providers, the transfer to cover special education costs, pupil services, instructional staff services, and school building administration are included, over three quarters of the district’s expenditures are related to direct instruction and services in support of that instruction,” Demerath shared. “The next largest expense category is general and business administration, which includes utilities, transportation, maintenance and facilities management, and district level administration.”
Putting the revenue and expense sides of the budget together, he then reviewed the overall summary and tax impact of the proposed 2019-20 school district budget.
The district’s general fund (Fund 10) is the main operational fund, he said, adding there are other funds for specific purposes such as debt service, community service and food service.
The director then looked at the district’s general fund budget, summarizing the past two years’ activity and the proposed 2019-20 budget.
“In looking at our general fund budget, you can see that in 2018-19 we had an operating deficit of $245,255,” Demerath indicated. “In 2019-20 we are currently budgeting for a deficit of $844,899. Even with the additional positions to move our strategic plan forward, this budgeted deficit is nearly $1 million better than the almost $1.8 million deficit that was projected when we planned the current operational referendum.”
In looking at the tax levy impact, he said, the general fund tax levy is proposed to essentially stay the same.
“As a result, it is being recommended to increase the debt service levy to defease, or pre-pay debt,” Demerath said. “This would save interest costs for the taxpayers and provide the district added flexibility in determining future tax levies.”
This recommendation, he said, is being made based on the projected levy rate for next year.
“In taking a closer look at the levy rate history and the projection for next year, even with the increase in the tax levy for debt payments it would be the same levy rate as 2018-19 and near our 10-year low,” Demerath said. “Keep in mind, though, that this tax levy is based on certain assumptions at this point and the factors that could increase or decrease these numbers are yet to be known.
“The major factors that could influence taxes are the amount of state aid we receive, our student count, the change in local property values, and any increase in private school voucher payments for next year,” he added. “Depending on how the final tax levy plays out in October, the board could consider adjusting the proposed debt levy to manage the overall tax levy and levy rate accordingly.”
Lastly, the business director looked at the upcoming timeline as it relates to the School District of Fort Atkinson budget, covering what will happen between Thursday’s annual meeting and final certification of the tax levy to the local municipalities.
“On Friday, Sept. 20, we will count our students for state aid and revenue limit purposes,” Demerath continued. “A month later, on Oct. 15, the state will certify the aid we will receive for 2019-20.
“As a result of that state aid certification and the state-imposed revenue limit, the board can then determine the tax levy and must approve it on or before Nov. 1,” he concluded. “Finally, that tax levy is then sent to each of our nine municipalities by Nov. 10, finalizing the annual budget process for 2019-20.”
Also Thursday, electors:
• Heard reports by the superintendent, the school board president and treasurer, and an academic report (Those reports appear on the Daily Union website at www.dailyunion.com).
• Nominated and elected attorney Chris Rodgers chairperson for the annual meeting.
• Were introduced to FFA President Abby Kucken as parliamentarian.
• Recognized the service of Sue Hall — a member of the board of education for three years — to the students and community of Fort Atkinson. Hall devoted many hours serving on various school district committees as a school board member.
• Recognized the service of Kim Patrick — a member of the board of education for four and one-half years — to the students and community of Fort Atkinson. Patrick devoted many hours serving on various school district committees as a school board member.
• Authorized the school board, during the school year, to sell and dispose of any tangible personal property belonging to the School District of Fort Atkinson according to board policy.
• Approved an annual salary of $1,500 per member for board of education members.
• Approved reimbursing board members for actual and necessary expenses when traveling in the performance of duties as a school board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.