Editor's note: This will be updated periodically all day Tuesday.
Jefferson County voters lined up early Tuesday to be among the first to cast their ballots in person in Tuesday's presidential election.
By 6:45 a.m. — 15 minutes before the polls opened — 25 masked Fort Atkinson residents were in line. That quickly grew to more than 125, and by 7:25 a.m., voters had rounded the corner behind the municipal building and were inching toward Sherman Avenue.
It was expected to see high turnout at the polls, even though a record number of votes already had been cast absentee. The numbers of people voting absentee this year topped 1.8 million in the state, more than 60 percent of all people who voted in the last presidential election. Another 644,843 had voted in person as of Monday.
In Jefferson County as of Monday morning, nearly 68 percent of registered voters had cast absentee ballots. That is 35,494 of the 52,395 registered voters thus far.
Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said the potential is there for a huge voter turnout, despite the fact so many people already voted by absentee ballot. She said in 2016, there was 84 percent voter participation in the county.
“As of today, most municipalities are right around 50 percent with absentee voting alone,” McGraw said Monday, adding she and her colleagues will be tallying ballots all day today.
Rolling into Election Day this year, the City of Jefferson had received ballots from 50 percent of its registered voters, an unprecedented number. The polls opened at 7 this morning and by the time they close at 8 tonight, Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey said, she expects turnout to reach practically 100 percent.
By Monday morning, the City of Jefferson had received 2,240 absentee ballots.
“We’ve had another 30 absentee ballots come in this morning,” Copsey said Monday afternoon.
Any absentee ballots not previously mailed must be submitted in person at the polls today, as they all must be received by the time the polls close.
The absentee ballots will be inserted in the voting machines by pollworkers throughout Tuesday.
As a reminder, Jefferson is offering not only the traditional in-building voting at city hall, but also an alternative for curbside voting along South Gardner Street behind city hall.
“People need not call ahead to do curbside voting,” Copsey said. “As long as they’re a registered voter, they’re good to go.”
The city will have staffers at the curbside location throughout Election Day. For the occasion, the city is making Gardner a one-way street.
“We have had a few late calls from people saying they’re COVID-19 positive and what can they do?” Copsey said.
Curbside voting is open to registered city voters regardless of COVID-19 diagnosis, and the city actively encourages anyone who is not feeling well to use this option, she said.
Combining all of the absentee ballots, plus curbside and inside voting, Copsey projected a close-to-100 percent voter turnout for the City of Jefferson for this presidential election.
“It’s likely to take us two to three hours to get all of the votes counted once the polls close,” she estimated.
Meanwhile, in Fort Atkinson, City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said her office had over 7,100 registered voters and had received 5,537 mail, dropoff and in-person absentee ballots as of Monday.
“There’s still a potential 200 (absentee ballots) outstanding we hope to get returned by 8 o’clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night,” Ebbert indicated.
The clerk said her office has two teams that will be processing absentee ballots.
“We hope they’re done (counting) by 8 p.m.,” Ebbert said. “They will start at 7 a.m. and that’s all they will do.”
The clerk said she would love to see 2,000 voters come out to the polls on Election Day, emphasizing that the city has adequate COVID sanitation measures in place.
“We have hand sanitizer when you walk in (and) when you walk out at all of the stations,” Ebbert informed. “Everyone has their own clean pen. We have extra masks, we have gloves, we have social distancing.
“I hope we get a good turnout because Election Day is Election Day!” she commented.
The clerk said she hopes, overall, 100 percent of remaining registered voters in the city turn out Tuesday to cast their votes.
“I’ve got enough ballots for everybody,” Ebbert assured, noting she does not know how things will go. “Voters always surprise me. Whenever I think we’re going to hit 60 (percent), we hit 70 (percent). When I think 70, we hit 80. So, I’m just going to go with 100 (percent).
“I don’t care who’s on the ballot — I care that I have ballots, that I’m ready and that I have voters,” she added. “That’s what matters to me.”
The slowest part of the tallying-ballots process, she said, is when ballots are placed into the DS-200 tabulating machine.
“The DS-200 is taking a picture of your ballot — it doesn’t tally until we hit the close polls button,” Ebbert explained. “All it does is take a picture of it. And it takes a second before it says ‘Thank you.’
“So, at 8 o’clock when we hit the button for close polls, if there’s probably 2,000 ballots in that machine; it’s going to take at least 10 minutes for it to tally those votes because it’s going through every picture of every ballot,” she added. “And then it starts printing the results.”
And once the machine starts printing the results, she said, that is when the clerks can send the numbers to Jefferson County.
“So, the county may not get numbers from anyone until closer to 8:30 (p.m.) at the earliest,” Ebbert speculated. “When we hit the close polls button, it (counting) just starts.”
Some additional time might be involved if any election observers at the polls want vote totals immediately.
“But, honestly, the best thing (for people) to do is go to the county website (for vote totals),” Ebbert advised. “Because as soon as they’re (sent), they’re constantly updating.”
The city, she said, is offering curbside voting for voters who are able to get a ride to the polling place but not able to actually get inside.
“It’s a good 10- to 15-minute process, and it takes two inspectors,” Ebbert said. “So, I have to find inspectors that can pull away from other tasks they’re doing.
“So, it’s nice that it’s (curbside voting) convenient for the voter,” she added. “It’s not always the best situation or the best timing, but there’s no good timing. We want people to vote.”
The blessing, she said, is Tuesday is forecast to have good weather, helping ensure greater voter turnout.
“I tell people not to rely on curbside (voting) because you never know the weather,” Ebbert said. “So, I always encourage them to absentee vote by mail if they can’t get out. Curbside is a great option if it comes down to it and that’s all you have.”
Outstanding absentee ballots, she said, can be brought to the municipal building by 8 p.m. Tuesday and handed to the election inspectors who, in turn, will forward them to the city clerk.
Absentee ballots that were turned in on Sunday, the clerk said, will be processed first, followed by any that came in on Monday. Lastly, absentees that arrive today will be processed today.
“That just helps us balance throughout the day so we know exactly how many (absentees) we’re supposed to have once we’re done with the Sunday count,” Ebbert explained. “Once the Sunday count is in, then we’ll start the next batch.”
Imparting some last-minute voting advice, the clerk said, “Bring your photo ID — just vote! Make it worthwhile. We have an Election Day for a reason.”
The “stigma” of Election Day is the excitement of it, she said.
“It’s putting your ballot in the machine, it’s getting a (“I voted”) sticker, it’s knowing you did it, it’s being in the polling place,” Ebbert said. “You don’t get that excitement from absentee voting. That’s why we have Election Day and not Election Month.”
And the lines for in-person voters, she said, should go really fast.
“I think people will be surprised,” Ebbert stated. “With our Badger Books (system), (it’s) any line at any time. You walk in and pick a line, and you’re in and out.”
The clerk said she likely would not sleep much, if at all, on Election Day eve.
“I’ll be here (polling place) at least (from) 5 a.m. until probably 10 p.m. at night (Tuesday),” Ebbert concluded. “I won’t sleep tonight. I’m thinking about 7,100 people — 4,000 are done (voting) but I still have the other 3,100 I’ve got to worry about.”
In the Village of Palmyra, Clerk Laurie Mueller said that a little less than one-third of those who voted in the 2016 presidential election already had voted this year.
“I would say (it will be busy),” she said Monday of Tuesday, judging “from people still calling wondering if they could still vote absentee.”
She predicted that voting would be busy right away in the morning and from 4 to 4:30 p.m., as well.
The interest is high in this election because the ballot contains a number of notable races, the top one being that between Trump and Biden. But there were several others important to Jefferson County electors.
They are selecting a successor to 5th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., who is stepping down after 40 years in the House of Representatives. Vying for his seat are Republican Scott Fitzgerald, the current state Senate Majority Leader whose 13th Senate District covers much of Jefferson County, and Tom Palzewicz, a Democrat from Brookfield who lost a bid against Sensenbrenner two years ago.
All four state Assembly seats that cover Jefferson County are up for election. In District 33, which includes Fort Atkinson, incumbent Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, is being opposed by Democrat Mason Becker, a Fort Atkinson business owner and president of the Fort Atkinson City Council.
District 43 Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, is facing a challenge from Beth Drew, a Milton Republican, while Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc was repeating a challenge of 38th District Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc. District 37 incumbent Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, is opposed by Democrat Abigail Lowery and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., both of DeForest.
There are several Jefferson County officeholders on the ballot as well, although none are opposed. Seeking new terms are Sheriff Paul Milbrath, County Clerk Audrey McGraw, Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman and Treasurer John Jensen.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall is running unopposed for her first full term in office after being appointed to fill the position vacated by Susan Happ, who resigned in March to become director of the state Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit.
Also countywide is an advisory referendum on redistricting. It reads: “Should the state Legislature pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the redistricting process to an independent nonpartisan commission?”
Currently, the governor, Assembly and Senate leaders are in charge of deciding the Congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Approval of the referendum would advise the Legislature to change the process so a majority political party can not “gerrymander” or potentially create district boundaries that might favor their party.
Also on Tuesday in a Town of Palmyra referendum, electors are being asked whether they think the town clerk/treasurer should be elected by residents or appointed by the board of supervisors.
Meanwhile, McGraw said masks are being worn by Jefferson County election workers to help keep people safe from COVID-19. Masks are not required to be worn by voters, but they are encouraged.
“Pens will be given to people to vote with and then they may take them or throw away,” she said. “If they are voting on the Expressvote, which is a touch-screen, voters will be using styluses, erasers on pencils, or even Q-tips. Plus, voting tables and equipment will be sanitized regularly.”
McGraw said members of her team of municipal clerks have not registered any unusual concerns over the election.
McGraw said she was not expecting any safety issues in terms of vigilantes or other troublemakers at the polls, but if concerns along those lines arise, she will, “ … have resources available.”
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said his department has enough personnel working today to allow for quick responses to the halls of towns and villages if conflicts arise.
“We will also assist, if needed, with end-of-line attendance,” Parker said. “This means that, at 8 p.m. when the polls close, those who are in line are able to vote. At 8 p.m. a designated official is placed at the end of the line and that signifies that the poll is closed at 8 p.m. and no one can get in line to vote after that. If needed, we are able to assist with this task.”
Meanwhile, across the nation, voters were already uncertain about the future amid a worsening pandemic and an economic sucker punch.
Trump’s supporters, too, said they feel a sense of dread. The president has told them that if he loses the election, the country would lurch toward socialism, crime would consume the streets, freedom would buckle under political correctness.
“If we let that other guy in, all hell is going to break loose,” said Dan Smith, 53, who is retired from law enforcement in Norfolk, Virginia. He said he’s supporting Trump because he’s concerned about “law and order.”
As the coronavirus crisis surges to more than 9 million infections and 230,000 dead, the election for many is a referendum on how Trump has handled the pandemic. In the final days of the campaign, he has continued to downplay the toll it has taken, and many of his supporters say they find no fault in his response.
Early voting numbers — nearly 90 million by Saturday morning — suggest 2020 will shatter voter turnout records.
Adams Publishing Group staff contributed to this report.
