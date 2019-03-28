BURLINGTON — Whitewater Unified School District Administrator Mark Elworthy is among three finalists for superintendent of the Burlington Area School District.
Elworthy, who has been in Whitewater for almost three years, is one of 23 applicants. He and the other two finalists will participate in a “meet-and-greet” on Thursday, April 4, in the Burlington High School auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway. At 6 p.m. that day, Elworthy will have 45 minutes to introduce himself and answer questions; the other candidates will follow.
The district plans to make its selection in mid-April.
Current Burlington Superintendent Peter Smet announced earlier this year that he will retire on June 30.
The son of two educators, Elworthy earned his bachelor of science degree in biology and broad field science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, his master’s degree in natural resources from UW-Stevens Point, his educational specialist degree from UW-Superior and his doctorate in educational leadership from Edgewood College in Madison.
He started his career in administration as an assistant principal and climbed up to district administrator at the Wisconsin Heights School District in western Dane County for eight years before joining Whitewater in 2016. He succeeded Eric Runez, who left to head up the DeForest School District.
At 6:50 p.m., Dr. Stephen Plank, a principal at Middleton High School in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, will meet the public.
Plank began his academic career as a band director at Marinette Middle School and Watertown High School before becoming the director of fine arts at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill. From there, he moved into assistant principal and principal positions.
Before his appointment in Middleton, Plank had been the principal at Lakes Community High School in Antioch, Ill., and before that, had been the principal at Kenosha Bradford High School.
Martin McGinley, district administrator at the Wheatland School District in western Kenosha County, just south of the Burlington area, will meet with the public at 7:30 p.m.
McGinley was assistant principal at Burlington High School from 2005-07 and was principal at Karcher Middle School from 2007-13, when he took his current position at Wheatland.
