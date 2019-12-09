The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson will open an emergency night-time shelter this week should temperatures drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Persons in need of shelter at night must register at the Fort Atkinson Police Department by 7 p.m. that evening. They then will be directed to the shelter, currently at First United Methodist Church, for their overnight stay.
This marks the first time that an emergency shelter, being established by the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson in conjunction of the City of Fort Atkinson, has been offered. If there are registered guests, it will be staffed by trained male and female volunteers who will monitor the building overnight.
Donations to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson can be sent to P.O. Box 633, Fort Community Credit Union or the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
All checks should have Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson written on the memo line.
