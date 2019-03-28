JEFFERSON — The pilot program just got off the ground this year, but Jefferson High School’s new English Academy already is yielding results as it closes gaps for students reading below grade level.
Planning for the new English Academy began last spring, when high school officials came to the school board to ask to pilot an English Academy in Jefferson after having researched how the program worked in other schools, said Steve Dinkel, high school principal.
“Faculty members really dug in over the summer,” said Ryan Clarksen, English Department chair.
The Academy’s mission is to deliver high-quality reading intervention in a flexible structure to students performing below the 30th percentile in terms of reading.
Historically, the district has tried a few different approaches to see what works best in closing those gaps.
In 2001, lower-achieving students were placed in different ninth- or 10th-grade classes with a parallel curriculum to English 9 or English 10. The classes covered the highlights, but didn’t hit everything the regular English classes did, focusing in on the basics, officials said.
Cassie Taylor, special education teacher at Jefferson High School, said that in the last two years, special education students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) also were set in additional specific resource classes.
Last year, the district hired Kaley Jacobson as an English teacher and reading interventionist. She splits her responsibilities between the two of these roles.
Last year, she was able to provide one-on-one or small group reading intervention as the schedule allowed, excluding students with IEPs.
She said finding time in between students’ other classes was a challenge.
This year, Jacobson said, Jefferson High School has been able to combine all of the previous three stages of intervention through its English Academy.
The classes provide some core curriculum, but place a heavy emphasis on fluency and comprehension.
Addressing how students are chosen for English Academy, officials said that MAP standardized test scores from the middle school come into play, as do teacher recommendations.
As the program has gotten established, the district has been able to use more specific data, including high school testing, to triangulate who would benefit from the program.
“We need to have more than one data point,” Clarksen said.
The English Department head said that the Language Arts 9 and Language Arts 10 teachers identified students in need of additional reading services.
“Two to three years ago, I sat down with another teacher and created more of a data sheet to see where students’ shortcomings were and where we could reach them and help them best,” Clarksen said.
Next year, Jefferson High School will phase out of the lower-level Language Arts 9 and Language Arts 10, replacing them with English Academy.
Right now, English Academy students meet three days a week. On most days, they spend 30 minutes on fluency work and an hour on comprehension work, with assessments spread throughout the year.
“It has progressively become more structured,” Jacobson said.
English Academy also employs “precision partnering” and grouping based on students’ needs every day.
That means each student is paired with someone reading at the same level, and those students are given material in their own lexile so that they can understand 90 to 95 percent of the words.
They work on speed, accuracy and inflection.
In terms of comprehension, students are grouped with others who are at the same level in whatever skill they’re working on, such as “compare and contrast.” Every day, these groups switch around as people work on different skills, some of which they might be better at than others.
Students all work toward personal goals, which crank up as they meet previous goals. The idea is to get everyone in the program above the 50th percentile so they can exit the program and enter regular English instruction.
“If they meet the 50th percentile in both (fluency and comprehension), they would be released from the English Academy,” she said.
“We’ve decided comprehension at this level is the more important skill,” Jacobson said. “It’s a life skill — how to cope with and understand reading strategies we need to survive in this world. Whether it takes them longer to read or not is not as big an issue.”
When assessing student growth in the program, Clarksen said that the district is looking at three different areas: fluency, comprehension and their performance on the Achieve 3000 online program.
Through Achieve 3000, students are assigned articles to read every week based on the lexile they’re at. The articles are all non-fiction, dealing with issues in current events, history, social studies, music and sports, among other areas.
Jacobson said the cross-curricular, topical and high-interest articles draw students in better than literature, although English Academy does have “Fiction Fridays” so students have exposure to literature, as well.
Along with the reading, they do various activities to build up specific skills.
“As they continue to work and achieve these goals, the program continues to adapt,” Clarksen said.
This seems to be closing the achievement gap better than other approaches.
Looking into the future, the English Academy aims to prepare all students to enter grade-level instruction in English 9 or English 10.
As the program proceeds, the department is working on obtaining more targeted data to determine students’ placement in the English Academy.
“The literacy piece is so key to a successful life,” Dinkel said. “I really commend these teachers for their tremendous work in making this happen.”
