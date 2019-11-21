CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge School District task force is recommending that the board of education pursue a facilities referendum in April 2020 to construct a performing arts center (PAC) at Cambridge High School.
The Performing Arts Task Force met Wednesday, for the fourth time, to finalize its recommendations.
The task force is recommending constructing a $9.9 million PAC on the north side of Cambridge High School with seating for approximately 500. Task force members unanimously selected the north location in part because the proposed PAC does not disturb existing school facilities, allows arts and athletic events to occur simultaneously, adds needed parking both for performance and athletic events, can easily be secured and is adjacent to existing band and vocal rooms.
Task force members initially considered more expensive plans, but recommended a more economical option after a communitywide survey indicated the original concepts were too costly.
The plan recommended by the task force carries an estimated annual tax impact of $78 per $100,000 of assessed property value over a 21-year payback period.
“The district thanks the task force members for their commitment to our community, hard work and thoughtful consideration,” said district Superintendent Bernie Nikolay. “Task force members listened closely to residents’ input and worked hard to develop a cost-effective PAC proposal for our students and community.”
Task force co-chairs Eddie Pahuski and Peg Sullivan will present the panel’s findings and recommendations to the board of education at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the Cambridge High School library. Residents interested in learning more about the task force and its recommendations are encouraged to attend.
For more information, visit the link from the School District of Cambridge’s website under “News.”
