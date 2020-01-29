JEFFERSON – A stalwart with Jefferson County for a quarter-century who has served as Jefferson County Fair Park Supervisor since 1999, Roger Kylmanen won recognition earlier this month with the "VIP Award" for Wisconsin's Area 4 at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention.
Held in the first week in January in Wisconsin Dells, the convention attracted more than 1,100 attendees from 68 district and county fairs from all across Wisconsin.
The VIP award goes out to a non-fair board member/non-committee member for outstanding service and long-term impact.
The state is divided into 4 districts and nominations are submitted from each of the districts. The Wisconsin Association of Fairs (WAF) State Board then votes on the recipients.
Kylmanen, who grew up in Jefferson, lived in Fort Atkinson for two decades and has since returned to Jefferson, started his career with the county in maintenance at the Jefferson County Human Services Department.
Then he moved to the Parks Department, and in 1999 he took over responsibilities as Jefferson County Fair Park supervisor.
The job entails overseeing all of the buildings and grounds at Fair Park, staffing events, overseeing contracts and just generally keeping things running. If anything goes wrong, it falls to Kylmanen to troubleshoot and restore normalcy as soon as possible.
"There were only two of us when I started, Gail Zastrow and me, running things under the direction of the fair park committee," he said. "Over the years, we've added more office staff."
Kylmanen has overseen numerous building projects in his time with Jefferson County Fair Park.
"We've added a lot of capital projects," he said. "Usually every year, there's some major project."
Some of the major improvements over the last two decades have included the construction of the Meat Animal Project building, the draft horse barn, a large storage building, the new poultry barn, and most recently the new swine barn with modernized cleaning stalls.
During Kylmanen's time as supervisor, the Jefferson County Fair Park has also added 30 acres of land, increasing its flexibility.
One big-ticket item remains on the wish list, an Expo Center with a big arena which would allow the Fair Park to host indoor horse shows or other large-scale events.
Kylmanen said he enjoys the job, which involves plenty of hard work but also puts him in contact with so many people who are passionate about what they do.
He cited the enthusiasts who come to car shows, the animal lovers who come for rabbit, horse and dog shows, all of the various exhibitors who prepare all year for fair competition, and all of the other events that bring together people of like mind.
"A lot of people don't know we do more than just the fair," Kylmanen said. "We have gun shows, the gem and mineral show, Gemuetlichkeit Days... Unless you are involved, you aren't familiar with everything that goes on here."
The fair, with its four-day run and weeks of pre-fair judging events, remains the biggest challenge, however.
The event brings in around 45,000 people a year, more or less depending on the weather.
Preparing for the next fair is pretty much a year-round project. There are a lot of pieces that have to come together, including camping, animal exhibits, electrical requirements and more.
"I'm already getting quotes on tents, portapotties, things like that," Kylmanen said. "We're also considering a different layout."
The biggest fair-related challenge Kylmanen ever had to deal with came in 2008, when high winds blew down a number of tents.
"That was actually kind of cool because everybody pitched in and helped in any way they could," he said. "We were still able to hold the tractor pull that night, and the next day, we were getting new tents up."
"That was the same year as the big flood, which had shut down the fairgrounds for a month because people literally couldn't get here," Kylmanen said.
Extreme hot weather can pose an even bigger problem than transient weather events like storms. It really stresses out the animals and can even be life-threatening if not dealt with aggressively.
In the meantime, fair attendees, exhibitors and workers are similarly stressed.
Kylmanen said he is grateful to all of the people who pull together to put on a big event like the fair, from the office assistants to the fair board to the superintendents of each project area who put in an incredible amount of labor to set up, oversee, and take down their respective areas.
"It’s no surprise that after 20 years at the Jefferson County Fair Park, there isn’t much that Roger hasn’t encountered," said Michaela Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park.
"From horse shows to car shows to yoga festivals to the county fair, Roger has been a constant in keeping the Fair Park in ready condition," Slind said.
"Roger steps in and helps in any way he can at any time of the day. He is the first one at the office in the morning and the last one to leave at night," Slind said.
She noted that Kylmanen has been the lead organizer on two major building projects at the Fair Park.
In addition, everyone who attends events at the fair park, from volunteers to fairgoers to entertainers, benefits from the dedication Roger shows to keeping the fairgrounds neat and tidy all year long," Slind said.
"No detail goes unnoticed with Roger” said Amy Listle, Fair Park Director. “He is very deserving of this award.”
Roger has missed few WAF conventions in his 20 years at the Fair Park, and his passion for the industry shines when he visits with fellow fair staff from across the state, his coworkers said.
Kylmanen said that the convention provides a great opportunity for fair organizers from across the state to network and share ideas.
Fair park staffers say that Kylmanen keeps them on their toes, always coming up with new ideas and innovative ways of competing projects.
When Kylmanen is not working, he loves to travel with his wife Daisy across the country and state and even visits other county fairs in his free time.
