For nearly a half-century, every baby born at Fort Atkinson’s hospital essentially was Florence Falk’s baby.
She remembered each and every one, and followed all into adulthood.
Later, she touched some of those same “babies” and their families again while volunteering during retirement at Fort HealthCare and Rainbow Hospice Care.
Falk, affectionately called “Flo” by many, passed away Sunday, March 24, at age 80. She left the community with memories of love, laughter and caring that impacted countless lives.
“Flo leaves a legacy of service, as noted by her many years of compassionate care and involvement with countless births in her 50-year career at Fort HealthCare,” said Michael Wallace, Fort HealthCare president and CEO.
“The high level of esteem that both the community and organization hold for her culminated with the naming of the Florence Falk Nursery in her honor,” Wallace added.
A licensed practical nurse, the Palmyra native started work at Fort Memorial Hospital on March 28, 1959, and officially retired from the Obstetrics Department — now the Birthing Center — on May 15, 2009. Even after that, she continued to do occasional part-time work at the hospital’s Health and Wellness Department.
At the same time, she stepped up as a volunteer in many ways, racking up 2,840 volunteer hours in eight years. She served on the Fort HealthCare Partners Board of Directors, including two terms as president, and was named the hospital auxiliary’s “Volunteer of the Year” in 2017.
“Flo had a tremendous impact on so many people,” Wallace said. “We’re a better organization and a better community because she chose to share her talents with us.”
In addition, Wallace noted, Falk was involved with the Partners of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and in 2009, an essay she wrote won the WHA’s Employee Pride Program.
“Ever since I was in the seventh grade, the only thing I wanted to be was a nurse,” she wrote. “I was the one who always took care of bumps and bruises and made sure everyone was OK. I have been in nursing for 50 years and I am very fortunate to still have contact with some of my patients.”
She noted that the first two years at the Fort Atkinson hospital was Medical-Surgical-Pediatrics floor.
“There is nothing more satisfying than to see a critically ill patient get well and go back to their normal life,” Falk wrote in her essay. “I am also very compassionate, caring and a good listener to people with problems, including the dying patient or families that receive news of a critically ill family member.”
The next 48 years were on Obstetrics.
“I have helped with over 11,000 babies. It is so much fun to see all these new families being started. I am on my third generation,” Falk wrote.
She stated that her longevity speaks for how much she had enjoyed working with Fort HealthCare.
“It is a great place to work and holds wonderful memories for me,” she wrote. “I’ve watched the hospital grow from 50 beds to 110 beds. I try real hard to live up to our mission, which is to provide excellent compassionate care for the people of our community. Our vision means a lot to me because I am proud to work for the best independent community health-care system.”
Falk concluded by writing: “Do I have any regrets? No! The thank yous, kind words and hugs are good enough for me. I can’t help but think how I’m somewhat like the hospital: aging ... but ripe for new challenges. In May of this year I will be retiring. Even though I am gray and past retirement age, God continues to keep me updated. He still thinks I have a lot of life in me.”
She did, and that is what so many colleagues and the community overall remember.
Kari Behling, volunteer services manager with Fort HealthCare Partners, said that Falk will be sincerely missed.
“She was an angel on earth — always laughing, always smiling, always willing to and seeking out ways to help others,” Behling said.
“She just didn’t say ‘no,’” the hospital volunteer manager said. “And she did it all with a smile, a positive attitude and a sense of gratitude.”
Behling noted that Falk continued to volunteer up to the week of her unexpected death.
“She was just in here volunteering in the Ambulatory Services Department Monday,” Behling said. “She wasn’t even ill. It’s a big shock and a tremendous loss.”
Behling said Falk was a very special person who leaves big shoes to fill in the areas where she volunteered.
“Everybody loved her,” Behling said. “She was just incredible. Not only did she remember all of the names of the babies she helped care for — she really cared about each and every one of those babies into adulthood.”
Marie Weismann, vice president of nursing services at Fort HealthCare, said that the hospital community was “so very sorry to hear of the loss of one of our own.”
She said that Falk did so much for the hospital and the Fort Atkinson community as a whole.
“She had an incredible memory, recognizing moms and children for decades,” Weismann said. “Her volunteer work was also well known in the community. She was seen at blood pressure screenings, health fairs, the county fair and any other event she could participate in.
“Her positive attitude, caring spirit, smile and hugs were incredible,” Weismann continued. “She will be dearly missed by her Fort HealthCare family, as well as her community family. Her legacy to Jefferson County and beyond was her willingness to give to others unconditionally.
“There’s a word that comes to mind when I think of her. It’s ‘hometown,’” Weismann said. “She knew everybody and never passed judgment. She knew what everyone was doing, knew their families, and cared about everyone.”
Throughout her lifetime, Weismann said, Falk strived to make a difference, and she certainly did that, making a significant impact on the community.
Weismann said that she personally had known Falk for more than 40 years, and she felt “an immense amount of loss” at her passing.
“But I also know that her faith was with her and she is with her husband now,” Weismann said. “It is my hope that her life and legacy is celebrated at this time of loss. She taught us all how to believe in being a positive person.”
Karen Carrig, director of Rainbow Hospice Care, centered in Jefferson and serving the whole area, called Falk “awesome.”
“She was very special to us,” Carrig said. “We were truly heartbroken when we learned of her passing.”
Falk started volunteering at Rainbow Hospice Care in 2004 and continued right up through the present time.
“She helped at the front desk; she did all kinds of things,” Carrig said. “She helped at our recent golf outing. She’d do anything and everything we’d ask her to.”
Just recently, Falk volunteered to represent Rainbow Hospice at a career fair at Fort Atkinson High School, Carrig said, noting that the retired nurse was great for that role because she knew everybody and could relate to everybody.
Falk wound up having a scheduling conflict and could not attend the career fair, but she had stepped forward in so many other things, Carrig said.
“People were always delighted to see her,” the hospice director said.
One thing she’d always remember about Falk was her positive attitude, Carrig said.
“She ended all her emails with ‘hugs’,” she recalled.
Falk’s joyful personality was evident in 2004, when she and longtime co-worker Wanda Draeger were featured in a column by Wisconsin State Journal reporter and Fort Atkinson native Susan Lampert Smith. Smith wrote that since Falk had started at the hospital through the date of publication, Fort Memorial Hospital had delivered 20,000 babies, and Falk was in attendance at a good percentage of those births.
Falk remembered the many changes the hospital had undergone during those years.
She recalled when there were only two bathrooms for all patients on the floor. Women in labor were restrained with leather straps. At that time, women also could choose to administer themselves ether when the pain of labor became too much, entering the “twilight sleep” of labor.
“Women screamed more back then,” Falk told Lampert Smith.
Since then, medical professionals have learned a lot about optimal conditions for childbirth. Women have much more freedom and power over their birth processes, and the childbirth rooms are much more spacious and commodious for the women, their babies, and family members, with private bathrooms.
Over the years, Falk said, she had many fond memories from the hospital. Among them was when the highway commissioner’s wife went into labor during a blizzard and the snowplow cleared their way to the hospital.
She also recalled coming in to work on a vacation day to give a newborn her first bath.
“I gave all her older brothers their first baths and I didn’t want her to feel left out,” Falk said.
The warm feelings she developed for babies and their families in the hospital didn’t end once they went home, either.
Falk said one of her best memories from all her years of nursing was attending the wedding of a “miracle baby” whose mother nearly lost her due to pregnancy complications.
“Those are the things you can’t replace,” Smith quoted Falk as saying. “I feel like I take more out of here than I give.”
In addition to her 50-year nursing career and volunteer service at Rainbow Hospice Care and Fort HealthCare, Falk was involved in other areas of the community.
A member of St. John’s Community Church, she also was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as the “Worthy Matron” of Martha Chapter #66 of the organization.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Community Church, N2560 County Highway J, Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, friends may wish to consider memorials to the family that will be used to set up a scholarship in Florence’s name to support a student going into the nursing field.
