Fall bus schedules for the School District of Fort Atkinson have been announced by Double 3 Transportation, Inc. for the coming school year.
Bus service will begin on the first day of classes, Tuesday, Sept. 3. If you just have moved into the area and need to arrange transportation for your children, call Double 3 Transportation at (920) 563-3652.
Students should be at their pick-up locations at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Students should wait at the road shoulder or sidewalk until their bus comes to a complete stop or wait until their driver motions them across.
All students are expected to follow the rules for safe bus riding that are posted in each bus. Students also are required to participate in bus evacuation drills, sit in assigned seats and follow directions given by their driver.
Any student that wants to bring a friend on the bus or get off the bus at a stop other than his or her own address, must have written parental permission.
If there is inclement weather and the buses are running, it is the parent’s responsibility to decide if their children are going to ride the bus. If you are not sure there is going to be school due to inclement weather, the Fort Atkinson school district will make announcements to local radio and TV stations of school closings starting about 6 a.m.
All buses will have a picture of an animal on the side of the bus, located next to the bus number, for the first two weeks of school.
The following times are approximate and could change due to last-minute additions or deletions of students. Within two weeks, one’s bus route should be on a regular schedule.
Country routes in morning
Route 83-Wolf. County Highway K, 6:45 a.m.; State Highway 89, 6:55; Keisling Road, 7; County Highway J, 7:05; County Highway G, 7:08; U.S. Highway 12, 7:10; County Highway C, 7:14; Kunz Road, 7:16; Monarch Lane, 7:18.
Route 14-Lion. Rock River Road, 6:35 a.m.; Curtis Mill Road, 6:40; Buena Vista, 6:50; County Highway N, 6:55; Willing Road, 6:58; Wenham Road. 7; Lower Hebron Road, 7:05; Bark River Road, 7:10; Kutz Road, 7:15.
Route 89-Panda. State Highway 106 East, 6:35 a.m.; Willing Road, 6:40; Schmidt Road, 6:45; Hagedorn, 6:47; County Highway D, 6:49; Green Isle Drive, 6:50; Museum Road, 6:52; State Highway 106 East, 7:10.
Route 33-Camel. Krentz Road, 6:30 a.m.; Klement Road, 6:40; Busseyville Road, 6:47; Carcajou Road, 6:48; Joyce Road, 6:53; Highway 106 West, 7:02; Blackhawk Island, 7:14; Riverside Drive, 7:17.
Route 20-Elephant. Groeler Road, 6:35 a.m.; Old Highway 26, 6:38; Vinnie Ha Ha, 6:42; River Trail Pass, 6:50; State Highway 26, 7; Carlin Road, 7:04; Pleasant Road, 7:05; Hackbarth Road, 7:08; Maple Street, 7:12.
Route 27-Octopus. Poeppel Road, 6:35 a.m.; County Line Road, 6:40; Grogan Road, 7:03; McIntyre Road, 7:05; County Highway K, 7:07; Thornapple Court, 7:15; Riggert Road, 7:18.
Route 79-Lamb. Bramble Bush, 6:32 a.m.; Ra Le Drive, 6:39; Knaack Court, 6:48; U.S. Highway 12, 6:51; Cold Spring Road, 6:59; County Highway N, 7:02; County Highway K, 7:08.
Route 75-Horse. Strunk Road, 6:38 a.m.; Lower Hebron Road, 6:42; Frommader Road, 6:55; Thayer Road, 7; Mehring Road, 7:05.
Route 77-Alligator. U.S. Highway 12, 6:47; Ehrke Road, 6:49; Perry Road, 6:50; U.S. Highway 12, 6:58; Trieloff Road, 7; South Oakland Road, 7:02; High Ridge Road, 7:09; North Shore Road, 7:11.
K-4 Hebron Headstart-morning
Route 79-Lamb. The driver will call you on Aug. 30.
In-city routes
Route 95-Rhino. Call the bus company Aug. 30 for times and bus number.
Route 19-Reindeer. Call the bus company Aug. 30 for times and bus number.
K-4 routes at 11:10 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.
Route 24-Penguin. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Route 22-Chicken. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Route 17-Cow. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Route 25-Fish. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Special Education and
Early Childhood routes
Route 22-Chicken. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Route 26-Turtle. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
Route 17-Cow. Driver will call you Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.