The Fort Atkinson Club and Jones family are honoring the memory and artistry of the late Fannie Jones Highsmith by holding a show of local artists’ work.
Taking place now through Thursday, Oct. 24, the Frances Jones Highsmith Art Show highlights the works of Julia Ince, Bethann Hanzlik-Moran and Mary Pratt, and also features a couple of pieces by Cynthia Bliss.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Fort Atkinson Club community center is located at 211 S. Water St. East, overlooking the Rock River.
Frances Jones Highsmith was born Mary Frances Cole to Edward Cole and Helen Elizabeth (Schlosser) Jones June 2, 1927.
She grew up in Fort Atkinson, attended Hoard School, Emery Junior High School through freshman year and then graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary in 1945. She attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., for two years, transferring to the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. She graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s of fine arts in fashion illustration.
In 1965, she moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where she concentrated on her education and attended classes at ASU to become a certified art teacher. She taught middle school art and later ran the art program for Washington Elementary School District #6 in Phoenix.
Highsmith completed a master of fine arts in arts education and also an educators certificate. During that time, the Washington District grew from 10 to 31 schools in a 10-year period.
Local artist Julia C. Ince holds a doctorate in art history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She currently lectures in the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
In addition to university classes in both art history and studio art, she attended private classes taught by the late James Prohl of Milwaukee, who was a graduate of the Atilier Lack of Minnesota.
Her award-winning artwork includes portraits, landscapes, still lifes and equestrian art. She is a member of Oil Painters of America and the Portrait Society of America.
Mary Pratt’s inspiration originates from the natural world in her everyday surroundings and an ongoing fascination with botanical drawing, scientific depiction of insects, and meticulous medical illustration. These influences have dramatically altered her approach in handling clay.
Creating discriminating, sensitive, artful pottery fulfills and satisfies her creative needs on all levels.
Bethann Hanzlik-Moran teaches drawing, painting and design at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was awarded the college’s Teaching Excellence Award. She works primarily from direct observation and memory.
Her paintings have been included in national juried and invitational exhibitions and also exhibited regionally.
Hanzlik-Moran has been the recipient of a Hudson River Fellowship awarded by the Grand Central Atelier, New York, and, in 2016, a La Napoule Artist Residency in France, awarded by the La Napoule Foundation. She has painted during her travels to Scotland and throughout Europe.
