FARMINGTON - The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met March 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.Michael Wilson and Noah Hudson gave a presentation on the rocketry project and the Team America Rocketry Competition.In new business, the club scheduled a blanket tying community service project for Project Linus March 6 and a club project night March 18.Upcoming events include a roadside cleanup set for April 23 and a Farmington fields cleanup set May 14. A new coordinator is needed for the July dairy drive.The next meeting will take place April 12 at the town hall, due to elections using the town hall space the week before.
