4H logo
Buy Now

FARMINGTON - The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Feb. 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.

The club discussed a number of upcoming activities.

A tentative date of March 9 has been chosen for the "Project Linus" tie-blanket making activity for charity. No time has yet been announced.

Tentative dates have been set for the roadside cleanup April 23 and the Farmington Fields cleanup May 14.

Club members were invited to volunteer for the Jefferson County Dairy breakfast, which will take place June 4 and the Watertown Agribusiness Club's Dairy Breakfast June 18 and 19.

A tentative date has been set for a project night March 19, at which members will be able to give presentations and/or lead activities about the projects they're involved in.

Other upcoming events include a May game night.

The next club meeting will be March 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.

The April meeting has been moved to April 12 instead of the first week in April, because the town hall needs the space for elections on April 5.

Recommended for you

Load comments