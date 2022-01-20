Farmington All Stars skating party, caroling By Michael Wilson 4-H club reporter Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club did not hold a regularmeeting in January, instead holding a skating party Jan 8 at Skate Expressin Watertown.The club recently did community service, caroling at the Johnson CreekPublic Library on Dec. 22, where club members spread seasonal cheerthrough music. At the same time, the club held a fund drive and a bookdrive.The book drive collected some $400 worth of books for resale at the library’supcoming book sales, and the fund drive collected $60-plus of donationsduring the caroling event.The club was originally supposed to meet on Jan. 16 to make tie-blankets forcharity, but that event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 exposures. Itwill be reset in the near future.Our next meeting is set for Feb. 8 at the Farmington Town Hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
