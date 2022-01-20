4H logo
WATERTOWN — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club did not hold a regular

meeting in January, instead holding a skating party Jan 8 at Skate Express

in Watertown.

The club recently did community service, caroling at the Johnson Creek

Public Library on Dec. 22, where club members spread seasonal cheer

through music. At the same time, the club held a fund drive and a book

drive.

The book drive collected some $400 worth of books for resale at the library’s

upcoming book sales, and the fund drive collected $60-plus of donations

during the caroling event.

The club was originally supposed to meet on Jan. 16 to make tie-blankets for

charity, but that event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 exposures. It

will be reset in the near future.

Our next meeting is set for Feb. 8 at the Farmington Town Hall.

