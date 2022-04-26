Cory Brummeyer, advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America organization at Jefferson High School, stands with national qualifier Nicholas Fischer, who was being recognized at the Monday school board meeting.
JEFFERSON - Jefferson High School's Future Business Leaders of America club sent numerous members to state competition, with one student, Nicholas Fischer, qualifying for nationals.
Fischer placed fourth in the state in individual competition in the area of Agribusiness after earning a first-place ribbon for his presentation at the Regional Leadership Conference. He will be advancing to the national conference in Chicago this summer.
In addition, Joanna Guevara placed second in the RLC in the category of "Job Interview." Guevara is an alternate for the national conference.
Other state qualifiers from Jefferson High School included:
Meghan Magner, who placed first at RLC in Marketing and won an honorable mention at the state level.
Ashley Olmos-Garcia, who placed second in RLC in "Graphic Design," winning an Honorable Mention at SLC.
Amelia Kamenick, who placed first at the RLC in "Introduction to Public Speaking" and earned an honorable mention at SLC;
Cale Schmidt, who placed third at RLC in "Entrepreneurship."
In addition, the team made up of Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey and Katelyn Johnson completed in Public Service announcement and placed third at RLC.
