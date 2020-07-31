JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has recorded its fifth death due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, confirmed the death, which took place in late July.
"We always wait for the medical examiner and the state Department of Health Services epidemiologist to certify the person died from COVID-19," said Scott. "It is our goal to try to prevent another loss of life from COVID.
"The health department team is working very hard to facilitate testin and provide disease management and contact tracing," she continued. "Our heartfelt support goes out to the person's family and friends. The community needs to continue to work together to prevent further tragedies by masking up, practicing social distancing and hygiene practices."
Jefferson County has logged 544 positive cases of coronavirus and five deaths. There have been 12,196 negative test results and 12,916 negative cases.
Statewide, there have been 52,940 positive cases of the virus and 882,149 negative cases. The state death toll has hit 934.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.