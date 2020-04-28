JEFFERSON — It’s one thing to build a budget when you know how much money is coming in, and another when you have no idea whether previously counted-on funds will materialize.
In the second year of Wisconsin’s biennial budget, calculating school finances should be a piece of cake, as numbers for that year were supposed to be set in stone.
However, with tax dollars delayed and unexpected costs mounting at all levels of government due to the coronavirus pandemic, school officials can’t take previously promised per-pupil allotments for granted.
Laura Peachey, director of business services for the School District of Jefferson, gave a preliminary budget update to the school board Monday evening during an online board meeting.
She said that in the initial budget preparations, district officials penciled in the anticipated per-pupil increase of $179, which had been worked into the last biennial budget.
If that’s what happens, the School District of Jefferson would be in decent shape, Peachey said.
However, with the financial situation as shaky as it is and not knowing what state legislators are going to do, planners are now calculating what the district budget would look like with no per-pupil increase at all, and also with a potential $50 per-pupil decrease.
The previously approved biennial budget had included an increase in state funding for special education, going from 26 percent up to 30 percent. Now that promised increase is in question as well, Peachey said.
“At this point, what we have coming from the state should be pretty concrete,” the business director said. “But there are even more unknowns than usual.”
That means everything’s still on the table as planners try to work toward the 2020-21 school year.
Similarly, a moderate increase in certified staff salaries and benefits had been tentatively figured into the budget in the initial stages of planning, but that is definitely not a sure thing.
“We have had one meeting with the (teachers’ union) so far,” Peachey said. “What do we do if the budget doesn’t come out the way we thought it would?”
Grandfathered-in retirement benefits going to the district’s eight 2020 retirees account for a larger retirement budget than usual, Peachey noted. These benefits do not apply to newer hires.
Some of this expenditure will be offset, however, depending on the experience level of the new hires who come in to replace this year’s retirees.
On the positive side, the district’s incoming open enrollment numbers have been growing in recent years, and that trend is expected to continue into the next school year, Peachey said.
Answering a question from board member Dick Lovett about mental health funds, Peachey said that the district currently is in the third year of $50,000 annual mental health grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Because students left the school buildings early this year due to the pandemic, there might be some carryover from this year’s funds, the business director said.
Kathy Volk, pupil services director for the Jefferson district, is in talks with the foundation to see if this funding could be extended another year, but that’s not certain.
Overall, the business director said, “We are in an OK spot, but I do worry about what the state is going to come up with in the next few months.
“It’s easier to plan a budget when you know what you’re planning for,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.