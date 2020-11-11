JEFFERSON — While all eyes have been on schools’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, planning has been ongoing at the Jefferson schools to address future facilities needs well beyond the current crisis.
To that end, for the past several months, the Findorff construction company has been undertaking a facilities study of all School District of Jefferson buildings in order to identify key areas of need.
Hired in February, Findorff worked in conjunction with Strand Associates, which reviewed building systems, and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, which reviewed the facilities’ educational adequacy, capacity, handicap accessibility and safety.
The study stretched from April through October, and Monday night represented the first opportunity the consultants had to present their findings to the Jefferson school board.
The study looked at building interiors, building envelopes and roofing, the sites on which facilities were located, and major systems such as mechanicals, electrical and plumbing, as well as addressing less tangible issues like classroom capacity and utilization.
On Monday, consultants went over their findings for each school building, identifying issues or challenges they found for each. Appearing before the board were Tanner Davis, project manager with Findorff; Adam Gander, mechanical engineer with Strand; and Doug Barnes, education studio director with Zimmerman.
Overall, all of the district's buildings came out with good marks with no immediate urgent issues and were described by the consultants as "well maintained."
Not surprisingly, the study found the most issues and the steepest maintenance challenges at the district's oldest building, East Elementary School, constructed in 1938.
The consultants estimated the 10-year anticipated maintenance costs at East at $123 per square foot or $7,469,205 overall during that 10 years, in order to bring the building up to 21st Century standards.
"The building is almost 90 years old," Davis said. "It's being maintained as well as it possibly can be, but a lot of items require a full renovation."
For comparison, the consultants projected the maintenance costs for the high school over the next decade at $18 per square foot.
Overall, they said, East Elementary School has adequate space for the students it serves, but it has several interior and exterior site safety and security challenges that should be addressed along with significant facility maintenance needs.
Sullivan Elementary School, built in 1970, likewise is adequately sized for the population it serves, but it has a few site safety challenges and facility maintenance needs that should be addressed.
The consultants said that the Sullivan school is in "really good shape" for its age, far better than they would have expected.
West Elementary School also has sufficient capacity. It has some water-infiltration issues that need to be addressed along with a few facility maintenance and accessibility issues.
The biggest problem at West is the water infiltration, the consultants said, noting that there are a variety of ways water is getting into the building, from the roof, the building envelope and from the surrounding grounds.
Jefferson Middle School, built in 2000, also has adequate capacity, the consultants concluded. They needed a few safety and security challenges with the main entry they recommended improving, along with a few maintenance and accessibility issues.
One of the biggest challenges with the middle school, the consultants said, was its windows, which make up a large part of the building exterior and which were deteriorating when consultants visited this spring.
While ultimately the windows might need to be replaced, a summer caulking and repair project has addressed the major issues for now.
Jefferson High School continues to benefit from the expansion and renovations approved in the 2010 facility referendum. That construction was completed in 2012.
The consultants said that the district might want to consider expansions of facilities in the areas of technology education and agriculture, perhaps funded by outside sources apart from the facility maintenance budget.
Building details
Findings of areas where East Elementary School needs improvements included the following:
• Water damage in the basement and various places throughout the school. The consultant recommended the affected materials for replacement.
• The stage area is “dated,” consultants said, and portions of the area are failing, so this should be addressed.
• The ceilings in the gym and throughout the building are outdated and recommended for replacement.
• Woodwork throughout the building is significantly worn.
• Security is a concern in the building vestibule and this entire area was recommended for remodeling.
• Outside, fencing along East’s north playground is worn and recommended for replacement.
• The school’s sanitary cistern, original to the 1938 building, is recommended for replacement.
• Some windows are experiencing dry rot and are recommended for replacement.
• The slate roof is failing with some sections falling off. Thus, the consultants recommended replacing the entire roof.
• Caulk and masonry joints are failing throughout the building and are recommended for repair and tuckpointing as necessary.
• The basement has significant water infiltration issues, and the consultants recommended calling in an engineer to come up with a solution.
• There is no fire protection system at East, and that is recommended to be added.
• East's water heater likely will need to be replaced in four to five years, the consultants noted.
• Sanitary drain piping is showing signs of rust and corrosion, and replacement with plastic piping is recommended.
• The sump pump is approaching the end of its expected life and should be replaced in a few years.
• A few valves in the hot water control system have begun to leak and these are recommended for flushing, additional filtration and chemical dosing and replacement on a regular schedule.
• The East chiller is operational but is nearing the end of its expected service life, and is thus recommended for replacement in the near future.
• Cabinet unit heaters at East produce corrosion in the summer, which leaks onto the floor, causing damage. Thus, the consultants recommended insulating all exposed piping.
Issues recommended for upgrades at Sullivan included landscaping repitching to address drainage issues, constructing a fence around the exposed outside transformer, replacing failing window lintels, adding a fire protection system, replacing the aging water heater in a few years at the end of its expected life, replacing hot water pumps with upsized pumps to work better in winter, replacing a condensing unit which uses an outmoded refrigerant, rebalancing and calibrating variable air volume boxes, and providing additional heating and ventilating equipment near the front offices.
At West Elementary School, the consultants’ recommendations were as follows: The sump pump is at the end of its expected life and will need to be replaced soon; the storm line north of the building backs up into the building during heavy rain events and will have to be reworked; the storm line will have to be reengineered; joints need to be caulked throughout the building; the library air handling unit should be replaced; failing lighting breakers should be replaced and the electrical area better ventilated, the water heater is nearing the end of its expected life and should be replaced in a few years, and sanitary drain piping now located above the electrical service entrance should be relocated.
At Jefferson Middle School, the consultants recommended replacing aging ceilings throughout the building, replacing the computer lab carpet, replacing building windows throughout the building, caulking joins, adding a fire protection system, replacing the water heater and chiller as they near the end of their expected lives in a few years, replacing existing lighting controls which are overly complex and cause maintenance issues, and replacing an existing fire department alarm panel which is not operating properly.
At Jefferson High School, the building determined to be in the least need, but there were still a few minor issues worth looking at.
The consultants recommended tuckpointing and recaulking the east elevation of the addition, replacing the water softener control head and exchanging the media, and replacing failing lighting controls and associated breakers.
General issues
The consultants stressed that they'd like to see fire protection (sprinkler) systems installed in all of the buildings. The high school has sprinklers, but the district's other schools were all built before these were required and they have not been installed yet.
The consultants also recommended some reworking of child pick-up/drop-off areas to increase safety and to eliminate the need for any child to have to cross traffic to enter or leave a school.
Since the initial school visits for the study were conducted, upgrades at West Elementary School's parking/bus area have indeed addressed these and other concerns.
In terms of school security, the consultants highly recommended that the main entrances at Sullivan and East be remodeled so that visitors can directly be seen from the office area rather than merely via a security camera.
