Fort Atkinson’s fire station will be 41 years old in 2020.
Projections in the city’s capital improvement plan calls for $250,000 for developing construction and engineering plans in 2019 for a substantial remodeling of the facility starting in 2020.
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch reviewed the fire department’s six-year projections as part of the Fort Atkinson City Council’s annual review of the municipality’s six-year capital-improvement outlook on Wednesday.
The capital-improvement plan (CIP) provides a six-year outlook to help city officials predict future expense and develop budgets around those anticipated expenses. It does not include operating costs.
Capital improvements are defined in Fort Atkinson as items that cost more than $500, new facilities of more than $5,000, updates or renovations of more than $1,000 and miscellaneous items of more than $1,000.
No formal vote was taken, but a general consensus was reached to add various items in the capital-improvement plan to the 2019 budget document. Much of the discussion centered on updating aging facilities and infrastructure.
Plans for updates or additions to the fire station have been moved in and out of the budget for the past 22 years.
An addition expanding the fire station’s apparatus bay was built in 2000. The original intent at that time was to do some type of addition and remodeling of other areas of the station, as well. However, by the time all the budget discussions were completed, the only portion of the project that advanced was expanding the apparatus floorspace.
Fire officials previously have stated that past analysis has suggested that a second floor cannot be added to the building due to insufficient substructure.
A space needs study and feasibility study of the current building originally was in the capital improvement plan for 2015. The second-floor concept was dropped and several projects related to the building — such as roof repair, replacement of garage doors, remodeling of bathrooms and kitchen and replacement of the station generator — were moved into 2020 as one big project.
Approximately $3,000 worth of repairs were completed in 2017 to get the building through the analysis and determination of what was going to be done in the future.
A total reroofing of the facility has been estiamted to cost approximately $40,000.
Plans for the facility study subsequently were moved to 2018 to review the feasibility for either building an addition, remodeling the current station or building a new structure.
The study took into consideration the general condition of the building and the ability to modify the building to be both handicapped- and gender-friendly.
At the time Rausch was seeking approval for the study, he indicated that the hope was to grow vertically in the administrative area.
Rausch told the council Wednesday that a special meeting has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 13, to review the outcome of the facility needs study completed by Keller Planners of Kaukauna. The chief said the next step in the process would be to develop some plans to move the project forward in 2020.
“When we developed this budget several months ago, we put in $250,000 as a placeholder; it is now looking like that cost will be closer to $200,000,” the chief said.
At the Nov. 13 meeting, he said, example floor plans, elevation drawings, the condition report and space needs study will be presented.
Rausch noted that the $200,000 would take the project through engineering, all of the construction plans and the state-approved plans and documents.
“It would take us up to the point to release that program and ask for bids from contractors to be prepared to construct the station in early 2020,” he said.
The chief did not get into detail at Wednesday’s meeting, intending to bring more details to the council at the Nov. 13 meeting.
Moving forward, Rausch said that $34,500 is being requested in the fire department 2019 capital outlay, including $2,500 in computer upgrades, $10,000 for updating firefighting equipment and appliances and $22,000 for replacement of the duty officer’s vehicle.
“We are currently driving old squad cars,” he said. “Every time we replace one of those, we spend about $5,000 just to make them roadworthy, and we’re doing that every two years.”
Rausch has been in Fort Atkinson for three years and already is on his third vehicle due to various maintenance issues. The vehicle he is driving now had 5,000 idle hours on it, in addition to 70,000 miles.
“It is a continuing battle to keep them working,” the chief said.
He said the car the fire inspector is driving now, if it is not switched out, likely will need a new transmission.
“My goal is not to buy a new SUV, but to buy a decent used mid-sized one,” the chief said, noting that he anticipates looking at an all-wheel drive, while acknowledging that a front-wheel drive likely would be sufficient.
He estimated that he put about 7,000 miles on the squad last year.
Rausch said he would look to purchase a used vehicle for approximately $15,000 with the lights and graphics for an additional $7,000.
Council member Jude Hartwick voiced concern about the concept of doing the study and then asking the public for more money for a vehicle.
“In my view, this might be the wrong time to ask for a new vehicle or even a good used vehicle; rather, let’s redo the other and keep the process the same,” Hartwick said.
The chief reiterated that money would be spent on the one they intend to get rid of, if they won’t replace the current one.
However, Hartwick countered that he spends money on his vehicle every year, too.
“I think a used one is doable and I think it’s responsible rather than buying something new,” Rausch said. “Certainly if we were putting the miles on the police department does, I would not consider buying a used vehicle. I think it is appropriate for the way we are going to use it.”
Currently, the chief said, the duty officer runs about two calls a week without paging out the paid-on-call firefighters, for approximately 100 calls per year.
He said the vehicle is used for routine calls such as carbon-monoxide checks, alarm resets and basic investigations, so the paid-on-call firefighters are not dispatched unnecessarily.
Rausch said the current duty officer vehicle would be passed on to the inspectors and the oldest squad car would be taken out of service.
Currently, the Fort Atkinson Police Department squad cars are rotated to whichever department has a need.
“When you cost it out on an annualized cost over a period of time we would use this used SUV (Rausch would like to acquire), we come out much better than what we’re doing with these used police cars,” Rausch said.
Also, he pointed out that the SUV allows for more equipment to be carried in the vehicle at all times.
“Generally, whoever is handling the call has to go to the station, pick up whatever is needed and then, upon returning, unload it again,” Rausch said.
The SUV would have room for an airpack, a thermal-imaging camera, a medical kit and all the things generally utilized.
“Sometimes it is a wise decision to spend a dollar today to save two more the next year,” council member Davin Lescohier said. “It sounds to me like what you’ve got proposed here makes some long-term sense.”
