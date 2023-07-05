top story hot Fireworks at Jefferson County Fairgrounds Pam Chickering Wilson Special to Adams Publishing Group Jul 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Samantha Kohlmann, 9, Iowa, wore a star headband for the occasion. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Sky Pincombe, 6, Jefferson, laughs while sitting on her mom Chelsea Schmitz’s shoulders. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Espen VanBeek, 20 months old, accompanied by his mom Beth Hanson, points as the fireworks begin to go off. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Fireworks explode in the sky over the fairgrounds. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Javier Acevedo, Watertown, holds lit sparklers before the fireworks show. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fireworks lit up Monday night at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. The show was sponsored by Festival Foods in conjunction with the City of Jefferson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.