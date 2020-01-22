On Jan. 23, the City of Fort Atkinson and Vandewalle and Associates will hold the first of three Thursday sessions to discuss the city’s zoning ordinance revamp.
Beginning at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, the first will focus on new zoning districts, land uses and bulk dimensions.
The topic for Feb. 20 is key policy decisions, and for March 19, the new zoning map.
These meetings are part of a multi-year effort to update the city’s zoning ordinance. The ordinance regulates land-use types and building configurations for all properties in the city. The rewrite project involves updating the zoning ordinance and zoning map to reflect current community desires and market realities. Additionally, the ordinance rewrite project establishes clear development procedures, creates an environment in which reinvestment is encouraged, and matches the draft zoning map to the city’s desired future land use pattern.
Planning consultants from Vandewalle & Associates have been working with the city and stakeholder groups on the project for the past 12 months and will facilitate each meeting. No formal action will be taken by the city at these events.
The public hearing on the draft zoning ordinance will be held later in year.
Additional information about the Zoning Ordinance rewrite project is available by contacting Brian Juarez, building inspector/zoning administrator, at (920) 563-7760 or bjuarez@fortatkinsonwi.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.